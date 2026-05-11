Earl of Derby's Eldest Son, Lord Stanley, Engaged to TikTok Star

Lord Stanley, the Earl of Derby's eldest son and heir, has proposed to Victoria Jooris, a Belgian noblewoman with 15,000 followers on TikTok. The couple met at Aintree and have been in a relationship for the last four years. They will get married at Knowsley Hall, the family seat near Liverpool, and stand to inherit Knowsley Hall. Lord Stanley's grandfather, the 12th Earl, established the Derby in 1780.

The Earl of Derby already has much to celebrate as his elder son and heir, Lord (Edward) Stanley, is to marry an aristocratic TikTok star named Victoria Jooris.

Ed, an Eton-educated 28-year-old, has become engaged to Victoria, a Belgian noblewoman with 15,000 followers on TikTok. They plan to exchange vows next year at Knowsley Hall, the family seat near Liverpool, and both are set to inherit Knowsley Hall. The earl speaks highly of Victoria and they have been getting to know her over the last four years since they first met her at Aintree





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Tiktok Belgian Noblewoman Private Equity Oxford University Knowsley Hall Aintree Elton John Grand National Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

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