Ear Protein Prestin Linked to Tinnitus in New Study

A new observational study found that people with tinnitus have blood concentrations of the protein prestin that are about 50 percent higher than those without the condition, suggesting a potential link to hearing damage and phantom sounds.

"We now have proof-of-concept that an ear protein may play a central role in the development and management of tinnitus,"by some of the same team, found that people with tinnitus showed blood concentrations of prestin that were about 50 percent higher than participants without the condition.

Prestin is a motor protein found in the membranes of outer hair cells that line the cochlea. It helps to amplify sounds and is crucial for sensitive hearing.

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But previous research has linked prestin to hearing damage, raising the possibility that changes in this protein could affect the healthy functioning of the inner ear, potentially contributing to the phantom sounds experienced by people with tinnitus.overdose of aspirin can induce hearing problems Now, we're getting more evidence of its association to tinnitus, but there's still a lot we don't know. This was only a small observational study, and the findings for now don't prove that high prestin levels trigger tinnitus.

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All we know is they're somehow linked to the condition, but as the researchers acknowledge, it's likely that other factors could also contribute to tinnitus. It's also worth noting that while the study showed that high prestin levels were linked to tinnitus, a separate diagnostic accuracy analysis suggested that the biomarker can't yet reliably be used as a tool to diagnose tinnitus, at least based on the sample of participants studied here.

As the researchers point out, it's possible that might be because some of the participants here had a form of non-cochlear tinnitus, caused by something other than prestin abnormalities. Future research might be able to clear that up. For now, we've got a strong clue that prestin is involved in the condition, and it's a research lead that could help us get towards a diagnostic system for clinical settings, and maybe even in terms of one day treating tinnitus too.