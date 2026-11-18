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Eanes Independent School District trustees on Tuesday rejected four proposals to restrict out-of-district student transfers, which leaves the current policy in place for now. Eanes Independent School District trustees on Tuesday rejected four proposals to restrict out-of-district student transfers, which leaves the current policy in place for now.

Phase-out model: This would have ended new transfers for students whose parents don’t work for the district and set timelines for current transfer students to leave. It failed 0-7. Tighten-up model: This would have limited new transfers to elementary grades. Current students could have stayed through graduation, subject to an annual review.

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It also failed 0-7. Cohort and transition cap: This would have allowed some new elementary transfers, but those students would generally have been expected to leave after fifth grade. It failed 3-4. 7% cap: This would have limited transfer enrollment to 7% across grade levels. Trustees rejected it on a voice vote.

Board Vice President John Troy said transfer students bring the district money that pays for academic offerings and staff raises and helps balance the budget.

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“I don’t think taking away a lever that brings in needed revenue to the district serves our resident students well,” Troy said. He acknowledged that resident families have raised concerns. He added, “I just think in the aggregate, the value that transfers bring to the district exceeds the pain points. ” Board member James Spradley said he is working with the district’s legal counsel on a draft that builds on the current policy instead of replacing it.

Under that draft, transfer students would be placed only where there is room under class-size targets. Students would also have to reapply each year and would not be guaranteed a seat. The draft would charge an application fee, require an annual report to the board and ban recruiting for athletics. Trustees are expected to hold a first reading of a revised policy Dec. 1.

If it advances, a second reading could follow Dec. 8. If no new policy is approved, the current transfer policy stays in place unchanged.

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