Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's £10million Divorce Battle Heads to High Court

TV power couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's estimated £10million divorce battle is headed to the High Court for a showdown later this year after settlement talks collapsed. The couple, both 66, announced their split in May 2024 after 27 years together, 14 of which were spent in wedlock. They said at the time that work commitments had taken their lives 'in different directions'. The pair have reportedly now hired top lawyers to fight it out after they were unable to reach a financial settlement over their joint wealth.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford 's estimated £10million divorce battle is headed to the High Court for a showdown later this year after settlement talks collapsed .

The TV power couple, both 66, announced their split in May 2024 after 27 years together, 14 of which were spent in wedlock. They said at the time that work commitments had taken their lives 'in different directions'. The pair have reportedly now hired top lawyers to fight it out after they were unable to reach a financial settlement over their joint wealth. A source said that Ruth is seeking a 'financial remedy' in court.

The couple, who live in Surrey, had not been seen together on their Instagram accounts for months before officially announcing their split. In the legal documents seen by The Sun on Sunday, she is listed as the applicant with GB co-host Eamonn down as the respondent. The trial could involve a personal fortune of around £5million.

The couple also own a six-bedroom home in Weybridge, Surrey, which they bought 12 years ago for £3.6million and is anticipated to have increased in value since. Eamonn has recently suffered a series of health struggles and was rushed to hospital in April after having a stroke. He has had various other health issues over the past few years, including a double hip replacement in 2016 and three slipped discs and a dislocated pelvis in 2021.

Eamonn and Ruth first met through a mutual friend, GMTV star Sally Meen, while Eamonn was also on the show in 1997. They eventually tied the knot in 2010 after 13 years together, in a lavish ceremony at the grand 19th century Hampshire hotel, The Elvetham. The duo have presented a number of other shows together including This Morning, How The Other Half Lives, Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth and Eamonn And Ruth's 7 Year Itch.

Holmes, who has also fronted coverage on GMTV and Sky News' Sunrise, launched Breakfast With Eamonn and Isabel on GB News in January 2022. Langsford regularly presents Loose Women, having begun on the show in the 1990s. The couple's representatives have been contacted for comment. The trial date has been set for November, with the pair already having attended hearings last June and in February.

Further details of the court battle are not publicly available. The couple's split has been described as 'very sad' by an insider, who said: 'A lengthy court battle is the last thing the couple wanted, but they just can't agree. They are both prepared to fight for what they feel is rightfully theirs.

', Eamonn has been open about his health struggles, and his recent hospitalization has sparked concern among fans. He was rushed to hospital in April after suffering a suspected stroke and has since been recovering. The couple's relationship has been a long and successful one, with many fans taking to social media to express their sadness over their split.

They have been one of Britain's best known TV power couples, and their relationship has been a subject of interest for many years. The couple's decision to split has been met with a mix of sadness and shock, with many fans taking to social media to express their support for the couple. The trial is expected to be a lengthy one, with both parties seeking a financial remedy.

The outcome of the trial is uncertain, but it is clear that the couple's split has been a difficult one for both parties. Eamonn and Ruth's relationship has been a long and successful one, but their split has been a difficult one to navigate. The couple's representatives have been contacted for comment, but it is unclear at this time what the outcome of the trial will be





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Eamonn Holmes Ruth Langsford Divorce High Court TV Power Couple £10Million Settlement Talks Collapsed Financial Remedy Court Battle Personal Fortune Six-Bedroom Home Weybridge Surrey Health Struggles Stroke Double Hip Replacement Slipped Discs Dislocated Pelvis Mutual Friend GMTV Star Sally Meen Lavish Ceremony The Elvetham This Morning How The Other Half Lives Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth Eamonn And Ruth's 7 Year Itch Breakfast With Eamonn And Isabel Loose Women Representatives Contacted For Comment Trial Date Set For November Hearings Last June And In February Further Details Not Publicly Available Sad And Shocking For Fans Lengthy Court Battle Financial Remedy Sought

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