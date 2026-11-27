Kassel utility EAM and asset manager Evergreen launch SAVIN, a German electricity tariff splitting monthly payments into green power, a variable cash buffer, and sustainable Article 9 funds.

Kassel -based municipal utility EAM and asset manager Evergreen have officially launched SAVIN, a novel German electricity tariff designed to eliminate the financial shock of annual utility back-payments. This innovative product combines 100 percent green power with a dedicated cash buffer and investments in sustainable Article 9 funds, all consolidated into a single monthly payment. The initiative addresses the common household struggle where unexpected usage spikes disrupt careful budgeting and savings efforts.

SAVIN Buffer Solves Annual Back-Payment Shock

The core mechanism of SAVIN allows customers to set one fixed monthly amount that is automatically divided into three distinct components. The first portion covers estimated running power costs based on realistic consumption data. The second component builds a Geld-Strom-Speicher, or cash buffer, which grows to a user-defined level to settle any annual back-payment. Only after this buffer is full do additional funds flow into Evergreen Article 9 funds, which pursue strict sustainability objectives under EU regulations.

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Crucially, SAVIN protects the investment pot from utility shortfalls by routing any annual deficit solely to the daily-accessible buffer account. This buffer earns a variable rate and remains available for daily use, ensuring that customers never need to liquidate their sustainable investments to pay for excess electricity usage. Credit balances from annual statements are also redirected into the investment fund once the buffer reaches its target, creating a disciplined savings loop for households.

EAM Innovation Strategy Combats Market Competition

EAM has supplied energy in and around Kassel for nearly a century, operating a traditional municipal utility model based on selling kilowatt-hours and handling annual reconciliations. The launch of SAVIN emerged from an internal innovation competition at EAM, signaling a strategic pivot in response to intense market pressure. In a landscape where price comparison is instant and switching is routine, relying solely on commodity pricing makes it difficult to defend customer loyalty against rivals.

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By bundling a financial service into the energy contract, EAM raises the switching costs for consumers and provides a retention reason unrelated to price per kilowatt-hour. This approach transforms a routine utility bill into a comprehensive household finance tool, making the service stickier for customers who value administrative simplicity and forced saving discipline over minimal energy costs alone.

Evergreen Distribution Model Targets Retail Investors

For Evergreen, the partnership offers a low-cost distribution channel to reach a customer base already making recurring monthly payments to a trusted local utility. The asset manager allows clients to start investing with as little as one euro, selecting from three strategies: Stability, Balance, and Growth. This volume-and-retention play prioritizes long-term customer relationships and scale over immediate high margins, accepting that fund costs sit above broad index funds.

The product carries strong credibility anchors, including Evergreen's B Corp certification and a BaFin license. Client capital is held as Sondervermögen, which provides protection in the event of insolvency. The tariff itself features a twelve-month term with monthly cancellation options thereafter, six weeks' notice for price changes, and a special right of termination, ensuring regulatory compliance and consumer flexibility.

Independent Review Rates SAVIN Highly for Transparency

Independent product testers at DIE TESTER awarded SAVIN a 4.7 out of 5 rating in September 2026, praising its clear sign-up process and customer-friendly contract terms. The review highlighted that the product deliberately avoids switching bonuses to prevent price jumps after the first year, favoring long-term stability over short-term acquisition incentives. This transparency aligns with the sustainable ethos of the Article 9 funds involved.

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While the investment depot charges no service or custody fees and has no front-end load, the buffer account does carry service fees, though product costs remain in line with market averages. By structurally answering the objection that investing alongside utility bills fails when cash is needed, SAVIN presents a viable model for integrating sustainable finance into everyday household management.