The Eagles will try to stop their longest losing streak since 2012 against one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history.

It might feel like the season is over for the Eagles, but the schedule says eight games remain. While many in the fan base look ahead to the NFL draft, free agency and whatever might happen with the coaching staff when the 2026 campaign careens to a close, this version of the Birds will seek some positive moments even if the playoffs have become an unreality.

Snapping a seven-game losing streak would be a good place to start. The skid is the longest skid since the 2012 team lost eight in a row, and it will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers seeking to extend it on Sunday at the Linc. Can Nick Sirianni improve his post-bye record to 6-0?

Also read Fantasy Football Ramifications of Joe Milton Starting for the Eagles in Week 11

The Inquirer’s Eagles reporting team sizes up the chances: Jeff Neiburg We’ve entered the portion of the schedule where winning is bad and losing is good … and there are still eight games remaining. Yeah, there’s going to be a lot of meaningless football during the rest of this Eagles season, starting Sunday vs. the Steelers in a game that lost its luster and was moved from the 4:25 p.m. prime afternoon slot to just another regular game at 1 p.m. The Eagles have reinforcements on the way in wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks on offense, but they’re likely going to be without linebacker Zack Baun , who is dealing with a back injury.

As far as the offense goes, Joe Milton will get his second start at quarterback as the Eagles try to turn their league-worst offense around. It won’t be easy against a Steelers defense that ranks third in rushing yards allowed . Pittsburgh has been much more beatable through the air. The Steelers rank 30th with 242.2 passing yards allowed per game.

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I’d expect the Steelers to load up the box and sell out against the run and dare Milton to beat them with his arm. The protection up front hasn’t been good no matter which quarterback is throwing, but Milton’s debut was ugly in Week 9, even in clean pockets. Milton completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 108 yards with a clean pocket, according to Next Gen, registering 4.3 yards per attempt.

That would rank as the lowest among qualified quarterbacks this season. Perhaps the return of Smith and Wicks opens things up in the passing game, but I’m going to need to see it to believe it. Prediction: Steelers 20, Eagles 12 Ryan Novozinsky The Battle of Pennsylvania doesn’t have the same juice it usually does.

On one end, you have the Steelers, who are 6-3 thanks to some excellent play by their defense, which is allowing the seventh-fewest points per game . Things haven’t been perfect, though. The Steelers are mostly a product of a weak AFC and have been plagued by an ineffective passing game. They’re coming off a blowout vs. the rival Bengals last week, 38-18.

Then there’s the Eagles. Where do we even start here? The Birds are 2-7 for the first time since 1999 and riding their first seven-game losing streak since Andy Reid was head coach. Their lackluster offense has scored just 16.4 points per game and they’re allowing 3.5 sacks per game.

Their defense has been fine. They played their best game of the season vs. the Giants two weeks ago when they recorded six total sacks. But they’re prone to breaking — which makes sense, given they’ve had to carry poor offensive play most of the year. Oh, and they just traded one of their cornerstone players in Jordan Davis , who will play his first game as a Jaguar this Sunday.

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Bottom line: The Steelers are far from perfect, but they’re leagues ahead of this year’s Eagles team. The Eagles might get an offensive boost with the return of Smith and Wicks, but it won’t be enough to slay their in-state rivals. Prediction: Steelers 24, Eagles 10 Olivia Reiner Even though the Steelers aren’t the most menacing 6-3 team — especially from an offensive perspective — the Eagles haven’t yet proven they’re capable of stringing enough points together to win games.

The Eagles offense could stand to improve this week, though. Milton will earn his second career start, potentially benefiting from the bye week to get caught up with the playbook. Smith and Wicks are trending toward returning to action. Running back Saquon Barkley , who has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, had the bye week to get healthier, too.

Still, the Eagles are an unproven offense going up against one of the better defensive units in the league. Pittsburgh didn’t fare well in its latest loss to the Bengals, but could stand to rebound against the Eagles. When Milton drops back, all eyes will be on defensive end T.J. Watt, especially as he goes up against rookie right tackle Markel Bell.

The Steelers haven’t quite hit their stride offensively, especially in the passing game. Could they lean on their run game against a Davis-less Eagles defensive front? The Eagles won’t likely lose out. But it seems unlikely that this would be the game that snaps their losing streak. Prediction: Steelers 24, Eagles 13