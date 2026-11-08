Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season

Here are our Eagles-Giants predictions for Week 9 at the Linc.

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cole Payton were all asked about Joe Milton as the third-year QB is expected to make his first career start in Week 9 against the Giants.

The Eagles host the first-place New York Giants in an NFC battle at the Linc on Sunday afternoon. I’m not sure how good the Giants are, but I do know how bad the Eagles are. Really bad. Seems like John Harbaugh has done a nice job transforming the Giants’ culture from losing to winning almost overnight.

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The Giants are 4-2-1, just the second time in the last decade they’ve had a winning record eight games into a season. This is the first time the Eagles and Giants will meet with the Giants at least two games over .500 and the Eagles at least two games under .500 since 2016, when the Giants were 10-4 going into a late-season game against the Eagles at the Linc and the Eagles were 5-9.

The Eagles won that one 24-19 behind Carson Wentz, who was teammates with current Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota earlier this year. Anyway, hopefully Joe Milton injects some life into the offense, but I just don’t think the Eagles are good enough to beat anybody right now. Seven in a row?

Really? Really. Have I lost my mind? Maybe.

But I have a gut feeling about this game that the Eagles are going to snap their losing streak. This is not a prediction that they’re about to turn around their season or that Joe Milton is some sort of great answer.

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Just that inserting Milton into the offense will provide a bit of a spark and the Eagles will finally be able to scrape out a low-scoring game against another QB who wasn’t with his team when the year began. The Giants have been playing tough, but I’m not a real believer.

We know the Giants are going to blitz the heck out of the Eagles, but at least Milton will be able to get away from some of that pressure and give the Eagles a chance to create. The Giants might not have Cam Skattebo, which would really hurt their offense and make them more one-dimensional. If that’s the case, then the Eagles might actually be able to finally get some pressure on the QB.

If the Eagles win this game, the defense will probably have to force a couple turnovers and I think they can finally do that. Is this the wisest prediction of the year? No way. I don’t really want to pick the Eagles but I’m going with my gut.

A win before the bye week — a win that should not change any decisions ahead of the trade deadline. Considering what we’ve seen from the Eagles over the last six weeks, it’s shocking to see they’re only 3.5 point underdogs at home to the first-place Giants. The switch from Tanner McKee to Joe Milton didn’t have much impact on the betting line, but it should at least increase the watchability factor of Sunday’s game.

Milton has the physical tools to be an NFL starter but has yet to show he can put it all together. It was surprising to see him cut by the Cowboys after an impressive preseason. He even went unclaimed on waivers, letting you know the entire league didn’t even see him as a backup.

After settling in on the practice squad in Dallas, he’s now starting for the Eagles less than a month after being signed to the 53-man roster by Howie Roseman. The timing of the switch - with the bye week looming - is quite curious. They could have waited and a game and given Milton a two-week runway into his first NFL start. Perhaps this Tuesday’s trade deadline has something to do with it.

Either way, the Eagles should get a spark but it won’t be enough to beat John Harbaugh’s bunch. The Giants play tough and have stars in the trenches. JJ McCarthy has a new lease on his NFL life and is making the most of it. He sends the Eagles into their week off on a seven-game skid.

Joe Milton takes over as the Eagles' starting quarterback, and I think the element of the unknown could actually work in Philadelphia's favor. There is very little film on Milton, and even the Eagles themselves may not know exactly what to expect from a quarterback making his first career start. Sometimes, that's a good thing. Don't overthink it — just go out and play.

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Saquon Barkley should also be a little healthier after getting another week of rest for his hamstring and back, which could allow Milton to lean heavily on the Eagles' running game. That’s why I expect this game to be close.

However, it's difficult to make a strong case for the Eagles winning another game until they show they can consistently move the football and generate some offense through the air. On the other side, I've been impressed with what New York has been able to accomplish despite having a relatively average roster. Credit the Giants' coaching staff for getting the most out of this group.

Matt Nagy has been a strong offensive addition, and quarterback JJ McCarthy appears to be giving the Giants a spark as they look to make some noise in the NFC East. As much uncertainty that there is surrounding Joe Milton's first career start, expect some fireworks on Sunday against the Giants.

Milton is as talented a thrower of the football as I've seen up close, as the ball just pops out his hand with a type of velocity matched by few on Earth. That's the honest truth.

However, there is much more to succeeding at the NFL level than just having a howitzer for an arm, and that's where it starts this week for Milton and the Eagles' offensive coaching staff. Minimizing the playbook and focusing on what he does best will remain paramount if the Eagles want to leave Week 9 with a win.

The offense as a whole hasn't looked good at all whoever has been under center, which leaves me with little confidence that the metaphorical lightbulb will click on this week, but you should be very excited about the skillset that Milton possesses. There will be plays that make a highlight reel, and plays that make you scratch your head, but why not let him go rip it this week.

Let's just hope the offensive line gives him a few seconds to go through his progressions, as Giants DC Dennard Wilson won't be shy in heating him up. Defensively, muddy up looks as much as you can against JJ McCarthy. He thrives in rhythm and in the intermediate areas. Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, the focus is on the guys off the edge to create some push this week.

The Giants leave their tackles on an island a bunch, and if you can create some push 1-on-1 there should be opportunities to force a few turnovers. Overall, I just don't trust this team right now to play complementary football for a full 60 minutes.

They have failed to show any type of adjustments in any of the three phases of the game week after week, and their opponent in the Giants have a true identity as a football team who are playing some good ball right now.