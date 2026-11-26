Live score and updates for Eagles vs. Cowboys on November 26, 2026.

DeVonta Smith's 30 passing targets on plays starting at their opponents 49 to 21 yard line ranks 11th in the NFL for the 2026 regular season.

B.Anger punts 57 yards to PHI 28, Center-T.Sieg. B.Covey returned punt from the PHI 28. Tackled by M.Bell at DAL 49. Dallas challenged the fumble and the play was upheld.

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Timeout #1 by DAL. D.Prescott pass short right complete. Catch made by G.Pickens for 4 yards. Lateral to H.Luepke to PHI End Zone for 80 yards.