Eagles Victory Parade Marred by Shooting

A victory celebration in Philadelphia turned tragic when a gunman opened fire into a crowd, injuring two young women.

Two young women were shot by a man wearing an Eagles jersey following an argument during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Philadelphia on Friday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Gunfire erupted near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on 23rd and Spring Garden Streets, approximately a block away from the parade's conclusion.

The women, estimated to be in their twenties, engaged in a verbal altercation with the assailant during the celebration, though the specifics leading to the fight remain unclear. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore stated that Eagles coaches and players had delivered victory speeches on the steps of the esteemed art institution prior to the shooting. Detectives are meticulously reviewing video footage to apprehend the perpetrator amidst the throngs of Eagles jersey-clad fans as the parade crowds disperse, Vanore added. The incident occurred at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets, situated a block from the parade's designated endpoint. The victims' current condition and the catalyst for the shooting are yet to be disclosed. The precise time of the shooting is also unknown. Subsequently, police apprehended three armed suspects in connection with the mass shooting. Two men, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, were later charged with murder





