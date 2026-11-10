Eagles Updated Draft Capital Following The Jordan Davis Trade

Here is a breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles' updated draft capital over the next three drafts following the Jordan Davis trade.

for a massive return, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has once again armed himself with premium future draft capital. First it was A.J. Brown to New England for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, now Davis to the Jaguars for a 2027 first and 2029 second round pick.

Roseman is stockpiling draft assets and with the Eagles sitting at 2-7, it's clear the Eagles could be pivoting toward a potential rebuild. It wasn't just Brown and Davis. Roseman also shipped center Cam Jurgens to Baltimore for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. The Eagles are building a war chest of draft assets and with the NFL Trade Deadline fast approaching, more moves could be on the way.

Also read Eagles trading DT Jordan Davis in exchange for draft picks: ESPN

Some potential names on the move could include running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Marquise Brown.passes without another move, the groundwork is already laid out. Armed with a treasure trove of future picks through the 2029 draft, Roseman has given the Eagles a major jump-start on their impending roster reset Here is a breakdown of the Eagles' updated draft capital over the next three drafts following the Davis trade, per With first-round picks from New England and Jacksonville already in hand, Howie Roseman could have more moves in store before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

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