Eagles to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory with Valentine's Day Parade

The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory with a parade down Broad Street on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. Details will be announced at a news conference on February 11th.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to celebrate their decisive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with a parade down Broad Street on Valentine's Day , Friday, February 14, 2025. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Eagles President Don Smolenski, and other officials are expected to reveal full parade details at an 11 a.m. news conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The stage is already being set at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with barriers going up and the art museum lit up in green. The day may typically be associated with the color red, but this year, on Valentine's Day, the City of Philadelphia will likely be covered in Eagles green as far as the eye can see. The Eagles' triumph over the Chiefs has brought the Birds back to the City of Brotherly Love for a celebration parade on Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway. On Monday, Philadelphia officials confirmed that the date for the parade for the Super Bowl champions would be Valentine's Day. On social media, shortly after the game, the team also said the parade would likely be held on Friday. The city confirmed the date later in the morning. Officials are expected to reveal a detailed route of the parade and celebration spanning from the stadium complex to the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at a Tuesday morning news conference. But, if it's anything like the 2018 celebration, it will begin at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue then head north up Broad Street before wrapping around City Hall. The buses carrying the celebrating team would then head up Ben Franklin Parkway to end with speeches and celebrations on a stage set up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. As of Monday night, preparations were already being made at the art museum, which was lit up in green with an Eagles logo between its columns. Portable toilets and barricades were being dropped off, while large cutouts of Eagles stars were set up on the art museum steps. So, get ready for a date with 53 of the best football players in the game and make sure to wear something nice





