Eagles bench Tanner McKee, name Joe Milton starting quarterback vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are benching Tanner McKee and starting Joe Milton III at quarterback against the New York Giants on Sunday, according to ESPN. It will be the first start of Milton's NFL career.

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a quarterback change. Joe Milton III will start for Philadelphia against the Giants on Sunday, according to ESPN, as Tanner McKee has been benched.

It will be the first start of Milton's NFL career. The Eagles (2-6) have lost all three of McKee's starts and are on a six-game losing streak while sitting in last place in the NFC East. The switch comes as the team searches for a spark on offense. The news broke shortly after head coach Nick Sirianni had claimed the team was sticking with McKee.

Also read Eagles Reportedly Making QB Change, Will Start Joe Milton vs. Giants

Sirianni Claims Sticking With McKee

Sirianni made those comments on Monday and again during his Wednesday press conference less than two hours before the change was reported. After Sirianni on Monday afternoon claimed he was sticking with Tanner McKee as their starting quarterback, the Eagles are now reportedly making a switch to Joe Milton for Sunday's game against the Giants. This will be his first-career start.

While Sirianni didn't indicate a change during his press conference less than two hours earlier on Wednesday, the head coach said, I think he's worked really hard. Him and (Quarterbacks coach) Parks (Frazier) have spent a ton of time together, getting him caught up to speed. I know the developmental periods, those always help to be able to run our plays. But he works extremely hard.

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He is always in the building, doing the extra things. I like his progression. The Eagles signed Milton to their 53-man roster off the Cowboys' practice squad back on Oct. 16. It took him just about a week to supplant rookie Cole Payton as the backup quarterback and he is now the starter just three weeks after joining the team.

McKee Struggles Amidst Hurts Injury

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has not played since Oct. 11 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. He is out for the rest of the season with blood clots in his lungs. McKee, 26, has started the last three games and has struggled. McKee this season has completed 63.2% of his passes for 114 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

He has 638 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions this season, according to the New York Post. He really struggled with pocket awareness in the loss to the Commanders on Sunday in Washington. Tanner's our guy, Sirianni said on Monday. We're not making any changes there.

Again, how do we find solutions? That could be within scheme, that could be within how our schedule is, practice plays. Everything's on the table for us in that aspect. But right now, this is where we are and we're trying to find solutions there.

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We're looking at everything as far as what we can do differently as coaches. The hope is likely that Milton will be able to create more than McKee has been able to over the last few games. Milton, 26, was drafted out of Tennessee by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. He made four appearances for the Cowboys last season.

Milton History With Patriots Cowboys

Milton (6-5, 236) has a big arm and a ton of talent but was seen as a developmental prospect when he got drafted. Over his first two NFL seasons, Milton has played in five games without a start. He has completed 37 of 53 passes (69.8%) for 424 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The Eagles have mishandled their backup QB spot since training camp.

They rotated Andy Dalton and McKee throughout the summer and gave Dalton the job. But after one throw and one interception against the Bears, they demoted Dalton and then eventually released him. So when Hurts was ruled out for the Panthers game, the Eagles turned to McKee. Now they're turning to a new QB who arrived less than three weeks ago.

Milton began his career with the New England Patriots after being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He spent one season with the Patriots before being traded to the Cowboys. Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, he completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

Fourth Quarterback For Eagles Season

In four games with the Cowboys last season, he completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Milton will be the fourth quarterback to throw a pass for the Eagles this season alongside Hurts, McKee and Andy Dalton. The Eagles released Dalton after he threw an interception on his lone pass during the team's loss to the Chicago Bears.

Sirianni said whether the issue is scheme, execution or a mental error, responsibility falls on the coaches. The Eagles have lost their last six games after beginning the season 2-0.