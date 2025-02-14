Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade: Score Prime Views for a Premium Price

Want the best view of the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade? It'll cost you! Popular spots along the route have been snatched up by private companies and individuals willing to shell out big bucks for prime viewing. From rooftop lounges to exclusive restaurant reservations, here's how you can score a spot with a clear view of the celebrations.

If you want the best view of the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade , you'll have to arrive very early. Or, you could always pony up a whole lot of money for prime seating. It's the victory parade version of a suite at the Linc. The Assembly Rooftop Lounge inside the Logan Hotel is booked. The venue wouldn't divulge what this place cost to rent, but told us a private company secured it for tens of thousands of dollars before the Birds won the Lombardi Trophy.

'We're going to have four different bars set up throughout the space,' said Jessica Bauer, General Manager of the Logan Hotel. 'We'll have breakfast and then move right into lunch. So a variety of foods throughout the day. Fire pits and heaters and private space to enjoy everything from up above.' Bauer said the hotel is also completely booked, including the 7th floor suite, which also went for big bucks. Other rooms started at $800 and went up depending on the view. But if you really want to get in the restaurant inside, Urban Farmer does have a few reservations for breakfast available. 'We're excited. It's going to be a high-energy day. A lot of our staff was here in 2018 and we were able to celebrate in 2018. So we learned a lot from that. Just prepared to have a very fun day,' Bauer added. Next Door at City Tap, you may not get a view but you're just a few steps from the parade route. The restaurant manager told us it is first come first serve costing $10 to get in with a 90-minute cap on a table. 'We'll also have a beer tub outside,' said Tiara Williams. 'There will be a mixologist outside making drinks and also food.'Victory Brewing on the parkway rented out its entire space but no dollar figure was given. It reopens to the public at 5 p.m. just in time for those looking to celebrate Valentine's Day instead. And two doors down, The Windsor at last check told us it has two rooms left but those rooms don't have parade views. It will set you back a little over $600.Owner Jimmy Chen said he won't charge a fee to get in the door.If you're lucky to know someone who lives at The Terrace Apartments you may want to give them a call. The manager told us the building will host a party on the top floor for its residents and the location has a prime view





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Super Bowl Eagles Victory Parade Philadelphia Events Tourism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

