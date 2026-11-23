Michael Barkann, Barrett Brooks, Jason Avant, and Ryan Fowler react after the Eagles beat the Steelers in Week 11, improving to 3-7 with their first win since late September.

Michael Barkann, Barrett Brooks, Jason Avant, and Ryan Fowler react after the Eagles beat the Steelers in Week 11. The Eagles snapped their seven-game losing streak on Sunday with a 19-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You should probably hold off on booking your flight to the Super Bowl, but the Eagles improved to 3-7, winning their first game since late September. There are plenty of throws from this game that Joe Milton is going to want back. He missed DeVonta Smith on a deep ball early in the third quarter that would have put this game away much earlier and he simply overthrew him.

Also read Eagles Defensive Line Shines Without Jordan Davis to Beat Steelers 19-16

He also fired a ball high and wide to Smith on a big third down. He nearly threw a ball through Makai Lemon too. But Milton made some plays. His third-down pass to Smith to ice the game was a big-time play.

He also had a couple explosives in the first half to Darius Cooper and Dallas Goedert. Milton has talent but he needs to find some more touch and consistency. Credit to him, though, on his first NFL win. It was the same old story for the Eagles rushing attack.

It got cooking in the first half and disappeared in the second. Of Barkley’s 75 yards, 59 came in the first half and 38 came on his long touchdown run. This was vintage Barkley. Barkley ended up leaving this game with an injury so we’ll see if he’s able to rebound on a short week to play against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

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Will Shipley returned off IR and was the No. 2 in this game; he had 9 yards on 4 carries. On third downs in this game, the Eagles kept turning to Darius Cooper. He led the team in receiving on Sunday afternoon. All four of his catches came on third downs and three of them moved the chains.

Smith finished with 5 catches on 12 targets for 41 yards, but it wasn’t his fault Milton overthrew him early in the third quarter. Smith had a couple of steps on his defender and would have had a 68-yard touchdown. Makai Lemon had just 1 catch on 3 targets for 3 yards. Milton completed just 11 passes in this game so the stats aren’t going to blow you away.

Goedert’s catch was a big one after he got loose on KJ Henry down the left sideline. That play helped set up the second Jake Elliott field goal. The Eagles asked their tight ends to stay in and help Markel Bell against T.J. Watt quite a bit in this game, but there was one penalty from Goedert and a few missed blocks from this group without much production.

It wasn’t a perfect game but the Eagles’ offensive line seemed to have a much better performance on Sunday than they have had in a while. The Eagles’ rushing attack was able to get going at times and Milton definitely had more time against a defense that decided not to blitz very much. Jordan Mailata was beaten by Alex Highsmith for a sack. Highsmith had another one on a tackle-eligible play-action when John Ojukwu was supposed to block him.

Markel Bell tackled T.J. Watt on a bullrush for a holding call but didn’t give up a sack to the future Hall of Fame. In their first game since the Jordan Davis trade, the Eagles’ defense had their best performance against the run all season. They gave up just 73 rushing yards to the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers actually had more rushing yards than starting running back Jaylen Warren . That run defense success started up front. But the Eagles also got after Rodgers for five sacks. Byron Young had 2, while Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith and Gabe Hall each had one.

Jalyx Hunt had one taken away for a ticky-tack penalty on Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles had 10 sacks in their first eight games; they have 11 in their last two. The Eagles on Saturday placed Pro Bowl linebacker Zack Baun on Injured Reserve with a back injury so they started Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jihaad Campbell against the Steelers. Both had very good performances.

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Trotter led the team in tackles and continues to be really good at using his instincts in the run game. Campbell had the best performance of his season and was quicker to fire against the run. Even practice squad call-up Anfernee Orji got a tackle when Campbell briefly left the game. By the end of the game, Rodgers ended up completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles kept the Steelers out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter when Kelee Ringo was on the field and gave up a 20-yard touchdown to Max Hurleman. The Eagles did an excellent job on DK Metcalf, who was eventually tossed when his emotions boiled over a second time. Metcalf was targeted 4 times and had just 1 catch for 2 yards.

Quinyon Mitchell was on Metcalf for 14 plays and didn’t give up a catch; Mitchell left early with a hamstring injury. Cooper DeJean played Metcalf on nine plays and gave up a two-yard catch. The Eagles benched Riq Woolen in the first half after a couple missed tackles. His replacement, Jonathan Jones, had a key third-down PBU a few plays later.

But because Jones and Mitchell got hurt, Woolen had to re-enter the game. He will likely need to start in a few days against the Cowboys. Aside from the Jaydon Blue fumble on his kick return — and it was a costly error — the Eagles were excellent on special teams. Jake Elliott entered this game with just eight FG attempts all season but had four in this game and made all of them.

That included kicks from 53 and 55 yards. That 55-yarder was crucial because it pushed the Eagles’ lead to 10 points, which really mattered when the Steelers scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Elliott has also gotten better with his “dirty” kickoffs. And MVP Braden Mann had another excellent day.

He had 4 punts for 237 yards and downed 2 inside the 20. His best punt was a 70-yarder that pinned the Steelers at the 4. The Eagles’ coaching staff deserves credit. Sure, they turtled on offense in the second half but dialed up a gutsy pass on that third-down play to ice the game.

And you can understand why Nick Sirianni went with a conservative approach with the way his defense was playing. Sirianni is now 6-0 coming off bye weeks in his time with the Eagles and that’s probably not all a coincidence. Sean Mannion changed some things up in his second game with Milton as the QB and that seemed to help. Vic Fangio’s group looked the way it was supposed to this season.