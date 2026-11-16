Eagles sign tight end Zach Ertz to active roster amid a flurry of roster moves

Ertz is out of practice squad elevations and will now need to remain on the 53-man roster if he is to stay with the organization.

The Eagles made several roster moves coming out of the bye week, including signing tight end Zach Ertz to the active roster. Ertz, 36, had been on the Eagles’ practice squad since late September, commencing his second stint with the team.

The 2013 second-round pick out of Stanford, who initially played for the Eagles from 2013-21, was elevated three times from Weeks 3-5. He combined for 22 yards on three receptions in that span. Practice squad players are allowed to be elevated a maximum of three times in a season, and Ertz was out of elevations. Now that Ertz is eligible to be active on game days again, he has a chance to break the franchise record in receptions.

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Ertz is at 582 receptions total between his two stints, just eight catches shy of eclipsing Harold Carmichael’s record of 589 . In addition to Ertz, the Eagles also signed offensive tackle John Ojukwu to the active roster. Ojukwu, the 2023 undrafted free agent out of Boise State, became an Eagle in January when he was signed to a reserve/future contract after three years with the Tennessee Titans.

Ojukwu has been on the practice squad since cutdown day on the heels of training camp. He could be a candidate to replace the recently released Fred Johnson as the backup swing tackle behind Jordan Mailata and Markel Bell. Ojukwu has three career starts at right tackle with the Titans. The Eagles also opened the practice window for running back Will Shipley, who has been on injured reserve since Oct. 16 with a foot injury.

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He has three weeks to practice before the team must decide whether to sign him to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. Shipley’s return could be a boost to the depth in a banged-up running backs room. Saquon Barkley , who has been dealing with hamstring and back injuries, is the lone running back on the active roster. Tank Bigsby remains on injured reserve.

The Eagles added three players to the practice squad — running back Jaydon Blue, inside linebacker Chance Campbell, and tight end Hayden Rucci. They also released defensive back Shaun Wade. Blue had been on the Eagles’ active roster and practice squad for multiple periods dating back to Aug. 31. He failed to make the Dallas Cowboys’ roster out of training camp after spending his rookie season with the team in 2025.

The 2025 fifth-rounder out of Texas originally signed to the Eagles’ practice squad, but he signed to the active roster twice to provide insurance at running back and as a kickoff returner with several players suffering from injuries. Campbell makes his return to Philadelphia after he was released on Oct. 6. He spent the 2025 season and the beginning of 2026 on the Eagles’ practice squad, appearing in the Monday night loss to the Bears.

Rucci, a 2024 undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, joins his sixth NFL team in a span of three seasons. He has spent time with the Miami Dolphins , Detroit Lions , the Dolphins again , the San Francisco 49ers , Jacksonville Jaguars , and Los Angeles Chargers . Rucci is from Lititz, Pa. , and played at Warwick High School.

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His father, Todd, was an NFL offensive guard who played at Penn State and Upper Darby High School. His grandfather, Tom Gilburg, was the longtime head football coach at Franklin & Marshall from 1975-2002. His brother, Nolan, is an offensive tackle on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.