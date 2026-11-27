the Philadelphia Eagles have sIgned defensive tackle Gabe Hall to the active roster and elevated Mason Reiger and Cole Wisniewski for their Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, addressing depth needs amid injuries.

The Philadelphia Eagles have finalized critical roster adjustments to prepare for their high-stakes Thursday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The organization officially signed defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the practice squad to the fifty-three-man active roster, a move designed to solidify interior defensive line depth. Concurrently, the Eagles elevated outside linebacker Mason Reiger and safety Cole Wisniewski from the practice squad for the duration of this specific contest. These strategic personnel shifts address immediate depth needs on both sides of the ball as the team prepares to face a tough divisional rival in what remains a pivotal moment for their season.

Gabe Hall, an undrafted free agent out of Baylor who joined the organization in twenty-twenty-four, has drawn significant attention for his recent on-field performance. He was previously temporarily elevated for the Week Eleven contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played a limited role yet managed to record one sack and one tackle for loss. This specific sack occurred during a game where Aaron Rodgers was a prominent figure, adding a notable highlight to Hall relatively brief time on the field. The decision to convert Hall from the practice squad to the active roster suggests the front office values his potential impact and wishes to secure his services permanently rather than risk him being claimed by another team.

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With this signing, the Eagles now feature five defensive tackles on their active roster, including Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, and the newly added Hall. This addition provides robust coverage for the interior defensive line and ensures that the unit can withstand the physical demands of stopping the Cowboys running attack. The team still retains Leki Fotu and Zion Wilson on the practice squad, maintaining a pool of internal options for future adjustments should injuries or performance issues arise later in the schedule. This depth is crucial as the defense looks to contain a potent rushing threat that dominated them earlier in the season.

The elevation of Mason Reiger is primarily driven by the need for edge rusher depth following the ruling out of Arnold Ebiketie, who is dealing with an oblique injury. Reiger, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, brings experience as a special teams contributor and offers the coaching staff another option in the pass-rush rotation. He had previously been elevated for the Week Eight game against Washington, demonstrating his reliability in short-notice situations. Reiger has one remaining elevation opportunity left for the regular season, matching the status of fellow rookie edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby. This careful management of elevations is crucial, as players are allowed up to three elevations during the regular season and unlimited elevations once the postseason begins.

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On the secondary front, the Eagles have turned to Cole Wisniewski to bolster safety depth. This marks Wisniewski third and final elevation for the twenty-twenty-six regular season, indicating that he has utilized his full allotment of practice squad call-ups. His addition is timely given the absence of cornerback Jonathan Jones, who is ruled out due to an ankle injury. Yet, there is positive news regarding Quinyon Mitchell, who departed the previous game with a hamstring injury but has been cleared to play after being listed as a full participant. Wisniewski is expected to contribute on special teams while also providing essential depth at the safety position, ensuring the defense remains competitive despite the secondary injury list.

The upcoming game presents a formidable challenge for the Eagles reshuffled defensive units, particularly in stopping the Dallas Cowboys running attack. The Cowboys enter this contest with a five-and-six record, while the Eagles sit at three-and-seven, making this a critical opportunity for Philadelphia to secure a win in what remains of their regular season. In their first meeting earlier in the season, Dallas dominated with a thirty-eight-to-twenty-one victory, largely fueled by Javonte Williams. Williams rushed for one hundred and fifty-five yards on twenty-five carries during that contest, showcasing the effectiveness of the Cowboys ground game.

Statistically, the Dallas running game averaged six-point-two yards per carry when Williams was in the lineup during October, a figure that demands intense focus and disciplined gap control from the Eagles defenders. The introduction of Gabe Hall into the mix adds a fresh dynamic to the interior rotation, potentially disrupting the timing of Dallas offensive plays. As the team prepares for the four-thirty p.m. ET kickoff on Fox, the focus remains on maximizing the contributions of recently elevated players and ensuring the active roster is optimized for success. The Eagles will rely on the collective effort of their defensive line, edge rushers, and secondary to limit Williams and discover a path to victory in this high-stakes Thanksgiving night game.