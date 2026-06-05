Eagles sign DT after NCAA denies his 6th-year waiver

The Eagles have signed DT Zion Wilson after the NCAA denied his 6th-year waiver.

Jordan Mailata weighs in on new offensive line coach Chris Kuper at OTAs. Barrett Brooks details what he’s seen from the new coach so far at practice.

The deal included a $25K signing bonus and $225K in guaranteed money. That’s the type of money the Eagles give some of their top UDFA right after the draft but there’s a reason Wilson is signing in June.

Wilson intended on playing at Virginia in 2026 but his 6th-year waiver was denied by the NCAA this week, according toAt East Carolina, Wilson began his career as a walk-on offensive lineman and didn’t make the switch to defensive line until the spring of 2024. He played in 13 games in 2024 with 70 snaps coming on special teams. In 2025, Wilson became a full-time starting defensive tackle.

He had 42 tackles, 10 TFLS and 7 sacks last season. It would have been interesting to see his development at Virginia in 2026. Instead, Wilson will try to compete for a roster spot at a crowded position group in Philly. The Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall and Uar Bernard at defensive tackle. Perhaps Wilson can do enough to earn a practice squad spot.





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