Eagles Seek New Offensive Coordinator With Emphasis on Communication and Collaboration

The Philadelphia Eagles are searching for their third offensive coordinator in three years following Kellen Moore's departure to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The team is looking for a play-caller who can maintain their offensive success and build strong relationships with the players.

The Philadelphia Eagles are embarking on their third search for an offensive coordinator in as many seasons. After Kellen Moore 's departure to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles are looking to find a play-caller who can maintain the offensive momentum that propelled them to their second Super Bowl championship. Moore, in his tenure, led the Eagles ' offense to a respectable eighth-place ranking in total yards (367.

2 yards per game) and a second-place ranking in rushing yards (179.3 yards per game), while the passing game finished 29th in the league (187.9 yards per game). However, the offense seemed to find its rhythm in the playoffs, racking up 459 yards in the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders and 345 yards in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.The Eagles' players, particularly offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, emphasized the importance of communication and a collaborative approach in the offensive scheme. They praised Moore's ability to listen to their input, foster an open dialogue, and adjust the game plan accordingly. Mailata highlighted Moore's willingness to put aside his ego and trust his players, allowing the offensive line to contribute their insights and make suggestions. Johnson echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for the new offensive coordinator to effectively communicate the playbook and game plan, much like Moore did.Quarterback Jalen Hurts shared his desire to build a strong rapport with the new offensive coordinator, similar to the one he developed with Moore throughout the season. He believes that open communication and a shared understanding are crucial for the offense's success. Hurts acknowledged the importance of each coordinator having their unique approach and style, but stressed the need for a cohesive and synchronized unit. Whether the Eagles choose an internal candidate like passing game coordinator and associate head coach Jason Michael or tight ends coach Jason Michael, or an external hire, the emphasis will be on finding someone who can effectively lead the offense and build a strong connection with the players





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR EAGLES KELLEN MOORE JALEN HURTS LANE JOHNSON JORDAN MAILATA NFL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jalen Hurts Reflects on Kellen Moore's Impact as Eagles Seek New Offensive CoordinatorPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discusses the departure of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the challenges and opportunities of working with a new coordinator for the upcoming season.

Read more »

With new Alameda Co. DA, family of Eliyanah Crisostomo seek new charges for murder suspectsThe preliminary hearing for three men accused of killing five-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo is over. They have been held over for trial, but time is ticking as the family waits for the new Alameda County District Attorney to be sworn in.

Read more »

Chiefs Seek Record Third Super Bowl Title Against EaglesThe Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash in Super Bowl 59, with the Chiefs aiming for a historic three-peat. The game features notable coin toss trends, a star-studded halftime show with Kendrick Lamar, and pre-game performances by Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty, and Lauren Daigle. Former President Donald Trump will also attend, participating in a meet-and-greet with honorary coin toss participants.

Read more »

Rams-Eagles game: Rams' comeback falls short, season ends after 28-22 loss to EaglesThe Los Angeles Rams lost 28-22 against the Eagles Sunday, ending their season while the Eagles advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Read more »

Fly, Eagles, Fly lyrics: What are the words to Eagles’ fight song?Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field break into song after every home team touchdown

Read more »

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl LIX Preview: Can the Eagles Overcome Mahomes' Magic?The upcoming Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles promises to be a thrilling spectacle. With the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, the focus will be on whether the Eagles can overcome Patrick Mahomes' prowess in the clutch. The article analyzes key factors like Goedert's threat against the Chiefs' defense and Kelce's potential for a big game, ultimately predicting a Chiefs victory.

Read more »