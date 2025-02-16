Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Takes Aim at Taylor Swift Fans During Championship Parade

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory with a playful jab at Taylor Swift fans during the Eagles championship parade. He wore a hoodie reading 'Swifties Can LIX My B****', sparking a renewed rivalry with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory with a playful jab at Taylor Swift fans. During the Eagles' championship parade on Friday, Johnson was seen wearing a black and green hoodie emblazoned with the message 'Swifties Can LIX My B****', a clear reference to Swift's devoted fanbase.

This playful dig is part of an ongoing rivalry between Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, ignited after the Eagles' triumphant victory in Super Bowl LIX. It all began when Johnson took to Instagram the day after the game, commenting on Kelce's past relationship with Kayla Nicole. 'Should’ve Stayed with that thick s***', Johnson wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of himself playfully taunting Kelce during the Super Bowl.This sparked a backlash from Swift fans and Chiefs supporters, who reportedly flooded reviews for Johnson's mother, Delatron Johnson's, restaurant, Kings Grill in Rockledge, Florida, with negative comments. Delatron Johnson claims these negative reviews stemmed from Swift's fans. This incident escalated the playful rivalry between Johnson and Kelce, adding a layer of public engagement and social media buzz to the already exciting post-Super Bowl atmosphere





