Eagles release wide receiver Hollywood Brown at his request after four appearances with team, per report

Brown signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million in the offseason but could not recapture his former 1,000-yard form.

The Eagles are releasing wide receiver Hollywood Brown at his request, according to a report from ESPN on Friday. A source told the outlet that Brown and the team had come to terms on a non-injury settlement that would “offer financial relief” to the Eagles.

The Eagles signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million in March. He caught just five passes for 63 yards this season and played in only four of nine games, despite expectations that he’d be a big part of the offense when he signed. His longest catch was a 19-yard reception on a pass from Tanner McKee during the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football .

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Brown’s disappointing year comes even as DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks — the Eagles’ No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers — have been sidelined due to injury for a large portion of the season. Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper have been the Eagles’ primary wideouts in their absence. Brown, a 2019 first-round pick who had a 1,000-yard season for the Ravens in 2021, voiced his frustrations with his role in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.

“Yeah, I did,” Brown said, when asked if he thought he’d have a bigger role this season. “But I do understand. Stuff happens. I mean, you can’t take nothing personal in this business, so you kind of just got to go about your process and when that time happens, whatever happens, you just got to be ready for it.

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” “Some days better than others,” Brown added.

“But like I said, it’s a good group here from my teammates. If I’m frustrated, I can go talk to the coach. Everybody hears me out. So it’s not really a bad thing.

It’s kind of like, we’re all dealing with something, and we’re dealing with something as a team. So I don’t want to add that extra stress, you know? ” The Eagles, now 2-7, have lost seven games in a row. They rank last in the NFL in yards per game and 30th in points per game.