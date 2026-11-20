Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton opened up about his upcoming matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

The struggling Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for a difficult matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Following a season-ending blood clot issue for Jalen Hurts and an injury designation for backup signal caller Tanner McKee, Joe Milton took over as the Eagles' starting quarterback in Week 9.

Now, he's gearing up for his second career start against one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. When asked about his upcoming quarterback duel against Rodgers, Milton gave a humble response.

Also read Eagles' Joe Milton Perfect Bounce-Back Candidate For Steelers

“Man, to be honest with you, to be real honest with you, I did last night. I was watching film last night in my living room, and I was like, ‘Damn, I'm 26 going against A-Rod,'" Milton said, via team reporter John McMullen.

"Like, that's A-Rod we talking about. But yeah, it feel, it feels different. It’s also a blessing just 'cause, I mean, he been in the league for however long he been in the league. And obviously this is, what, year three for me, and being able to play against him and starting against him is a blessing for sure.

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” Milton made his first career NFL start for the Eagles in Week 9, taking the field for a matchup against the division-rival New York Giants. The former Dallas Cowboys QB completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 169 yards, while also leading the team with 64 rushing yards in the 19-11 loss. The Eagles lost seven games in a row entering their Week 10 bye.

Now, they'll look to finally get back in the win column with Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. Sunday's game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. Following a season-ending blood clot issue for Jalen Hurts and an injury designation for backup signal caller Tanner McKee, Joe Milton took over as the Eagles' starting quarterback in Week 9.

“Man, to be honest with you, to be real honest with you, I did last night. I was watching film last night in my living room, and I was like, ‘Damn, I'm 26 going against A-Rod,'" Milton said, via team reporter John McMullen.

"Like, that's A-Rod we talking about. But yeah, it feel, it feels different. It’s also a blessing just 'cause, I mean, he been in the league for however long he been in the league. And obviously this is, what, year three for me, and being able to play against him and starting against him is a blessing for sure.

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”Milton made his first career NFL start for the Eagles in Week 9, taking the field for a matchup against the division-rival New York Giants. The former Dallas Cowboys QB completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 169 yards, while also leading the team with 64 rushing yards in the 19-11 loss. The Eagles lost seven games in a row entering their Week 10 bye.

Now, they'll look to finally get back in the win column with Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.