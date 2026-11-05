Jalen Hurts Returns to Eagles Practice as Backup Joe Milton Takes Over Starting Role

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts attended practice on November 4 following a blood clot diagnosis. Head coach Nick Sirianni confirms the 28-year-old is resting, recovering, and providing a morale boost to the team.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a significant return to the team facility on Wednesday, November 4, marking a pivotal moment in his recovery from a severe blood clot diagnosis. The 28-year-old Super Bowl LIX champion was observed sitting in on team meetings and providing emotional support to his colleagues during this critical phase of rehabilitation.

This appearance comes just weeks after Hurts was sidelined due to complications involving superficial clots that progressed to his lungs. Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the quarterback is resting and recovering, emphasizing that the medical staff remains in constant communication regarding his status and timeline for potential return.

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The Eagles have struggled significantly without their franchise quarterback, failing to secure victories in the three games Hurts has missed. While Gardner Minshew previously started those contests with an 0-3 record, the team has now shifted its focus to other options as Hurts continues his conditioning efforts away from contact drills.

Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday to provide clarity on the situation, stating he misses Hurts like crazy but knows the athlete is doing what is necessary for a full recovery. He expressed hope for a speedy return while acknowledging the current reality of the team navigating the season without its primary starter.

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Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf following a game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 4. Despite this initial diagnosis, team officials permitted the quarterback to continue playing, including a start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11.

Upon returning home, further medical testing revealed that the clots had progressed and spread to his lungs, prompting an immediate halt to his on-field activities. The medical team anticipates that Hurts will resume contact football activities once he is no longer required to take blood thinners, a process that requires careful monitoring.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that quarterback Joe Milton will start in Hurts' absence, signaling a shift in the team's immediate offensive strategy. This decision highlights the urgency surrounding Hurts' health, as the organization balances player safety with the competitive demands of the NFL regular season.

Sirianni publicly defended the medical decisions made by the team's doctors and trainers during the incident, noting they are the same professionals who helped keep most starters available for the Super Bowl victory. He emphasized that these experts deeply care about the players and are prioritizing long-term health over short-term gains.

The NFL also issued a statement clarifying that the league arranges for medical resources with leading providers in every international market with approval from the NFL Players Association. This protocol ensures that athletes receive the highest standard of care regardless of location, coordinating club staff with independent doctors.

Hurts' medical situation unfolded amidst heightened scrutiny on player safety, particularly after Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a severe on-field injury. Campbell, a rookie linebacker, was left in severe pain after a collision that required him to crawl off the field, sparking widespread concern about helmet-to-helmet contacts.

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Sports reporter Erin Andrews discussed the aftermath of Campbell's injury on her podcast, noting the emotional toll such incidents take on reporters and fans alike. Reports indicate that Campbell sustained a serious knee injury and underwent surgery, with the Lions anticipating no long-term effects for the young player.

The parallel situations of Hurts and Campbell have intensified the conversation around blood thinners and injury recovery timelines in professional football. Both cases highlight the complex medical challenges athletes face when dealing with thrombotic events or acute trauma during the season.

The timing of Hurts' return is critical for the Eagles as they navigate the latter stages of the regular season. With the team searching for offensive identity, his presence at practice suggests he may be closer to game action than previously anticipated, offering hope to fans and stakeholders.

As the Eagles continue to prepare for upcoming opponents, the integration of Hurts back into the offensive game plan will be closely monitored. The medical team's cautious approach reflects a balanced strategy to prevent further complications while maintaining active conditioning for his eventual return.

The organization remains committed to supporting Hurts through this challenging period, with hopes set on his full recovery and contribution to the team's continued success. His bond with teammates and staff remains strong, providing a stabilizing force during a turbulent time for the franchise.