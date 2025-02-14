Eagles Players Navigate the Pressure of Following Kelce's Legendary Parade Speech

The Philadelphia Eagles face the challenge of delivering a memorable parade speech following Jason Kelce's iconic 2018 address. Players acknowledge the difficulty of replicating Kelce's success and emphasize the importance of authenticity and personal expression.

While it’s natural to feel the urge to live up to Kelce’s iconic parade speech standards, this year’s Eagles know any attempt to replicate that moment would likely come across as disingenuous. Jason Kelce , with his Mummer’s outfit and rousing Parkway speech in 2018, set a bar few can hope to reach.

While many players on this year’s team weren’t present for that historic first Super Bowl parade, most were Kelce’s teammates and understand the legendary status of his speech within the organization and the city. There’s a temptation to emulate its success, especially considering the rewards Kelce reaped from his moment. However, any attempt to recreate it risks feeling forced and inauthentic. One player who understands this tension is Jordan Mailata. Known for his eloquence and Australian accent, he seems like a natural candidate for a keynote role. Yet, he’s self-aware enough to recognize the pitfalls of following in Kelce’s footsteps. “I don’t think it’s about trying to replicate that Kelce speech,” Mailata said. “That stuff has got to come from the heart. I don’t think any one of us is going to replicate that or is trying to walk down those same footsteps. One, that’s dangerous territory. Uncharted territory. That speech has its own journey, its own story. Now it’s different. That was the first Super Bowl. Now, it’s the second.”Mailata’s uncertainty is echoed by other players, particularly those facing free agency. Mekhi Becton jokingly suggested he’d be the most drunk he’d ever been on Friday, hinting that alcohol might be a factor in who takes the mic. Linebacker Shaun Baun, another potential contender, admitted he’s unsure if he’ll speak, suggesting his decision might be influenced by his level of inebriation. Even veteran linebacker Genard Avery, who addressed the team before the Super Bowl, expressed uncertainty about getting a chance to speak at the parade. Right tackle Lane Johnson, who has been emphasizing the importance of authenticity, believes whoever speaks should be themselves and bring something meaningful to the community. While acknowledging that no one can replicate Kelce’s speech, Johnson hopes someone will deliver a memorable message.Ultimately, the Eagles seem to understand that the key to a successful parade speech lies in genuineness. Kelce’s speech resonated because it felt authentic and heartfelt. The players are acutely aware of this and hope to avoid any attempts to force a moment.





