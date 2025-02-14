Eagles Parade Doesn't Derail Valentine's Day Weddings

While the Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade on Valentine's Day forces some wedding cancellations, other couples are celebrating their love amidst the festive atmosphere.

Amanda Murwin and Kevin Dietrich were all smiles as they stood on a balcony overlooking the large event space at the Cescaphe Ballroom in Northern Liberties. Their final walk-through on Wednesday was ahead of a grand celebration on Valentine's Day , which also happens to coincide with the Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade. 'We booked this place over a year ago and a slight thought came in my mind like, 'What if the Eagles do win the Super Bowl ?'' recalled Dietrich.

She beamed with excitement, as both the bride and groom are lifelong Eagles fans. The city-wide parade, however, means no Valentine's Day weddings at City Hall. All ceremonies scheduled for the day had to be rescheduled. It had become a tradition with the mayor officiating a ceremony last year at Love Park, but all the Love Park festivities this year have been canceled. Organizers of the event are disappointed that they had to cancel, explaining that it's been rescheduled for March 15th. One event that is still happening on Valentine's Day is the 'Married at the Market' celebration at Reading Terminal Market. 'It's going to be the most iconic celebration in Philadelphia,' said Beth Esposito, who will serve as the minister of ceremonies for the event. 'Married at the Market' was once a tradition for the Reading Terminal Market. It hasn't happened, though, since 2017. Ten couples will get married at this year's event, with the market providing everything from the officiant to champagne, photos, and cupcakes for free. The 10 couples have already been selected, and none of them wanted to move their wedding date upon finding out about the Eagles' parade plans. 'It's going to be a feat because there will be so many people here tomorrow, but we're looking for a great outcome,' said Esposito. Organizers moved up the ceremony to 9 a.m. to get ahead of the Eagles parade, which starts at 11 a.m. At that time, Murwin will be in her bridal suite at the Loews Hotel on Market Street right off the parade route. 'We're gonna put Eagles jerseys on and go to the parade for a little bit and take some cool photos,' said Dietrich. The two lovebirds say the only thing that could make it even better is a Super Bowl-winning wedding guest. 'I made a tweet and Instagram hoping we can get Swoop to come,' said Murwin of the wedding festivities, which start in Northern Liberties after the Eagles parade ends





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Super Bowl Eagles Parade Valentine's Day Weddings Philadelphia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eagles' Super Bowl parade set for Valentine's DayThe Philadelphia Eagles are planning to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade in the city on Friday, a high-ranking team official said Monday.

Read more »

Eagles to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory with Valentine's Day ParadeThe Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory with a parade down Broad Street on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. Details will be announced at a news conference on February 11th.

Read more »

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade: A Valentine's Day Celebration with the ChampionsThe Philadelphia Eagles will parade with the Lombardi Trophy on February 14, 2025, celebrating their Super Bowl victory. The parade will start at Lincoln Financial Field and end at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Read more »

Eagles Parade Creates Valentine's Day Dilemma for Philly BusinessesThe Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade, scheduled for Valentine's Day, is causing headaches for local florists and chocolate shops. Walk-in sales, crucial for businesses on the holiday, are expected to be significantly impacted due to the parade, leading some shops to close or adjust their operations. While some owners remain optimistic, others express frustration over the lack of consultation from the city regarding the parade's date.

Read more »

What does the Eagles victory parade mean for restaurants on Valentine’s Day?An Eagles victory parade coinciding with Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest days of the year, might not be an ideal scenario for many restaurant owners. Most say they'll deal with it.

Read more »

From confetti to parade babies: Your Eagles Parade memories before we celebrate againFrom confetti-covered toddlers to parade-day births and Jason Kelce’s legendary speech, we asked for your best Eagles parade memories—and now, Philly is getting ready to celebrate all over again.

Read more »