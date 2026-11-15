Eagles move on from big-name WR in post-trade deadline twist

The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving a big-name wide receiver after not pulling off a trade before Tuesday's deadline.

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to trade Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

The Eagles had another deal in place to move Arnold Ebiketie, but the Cincinnati Bengals pulled out amid worries about losing a compensatory draft pick. The Eagles made a surprise move on Thursday, waiving a big-name wide receiver after the trade deadline. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Philadelphia is waiving Hollywood Brown, who hopes to land with a playoff contender.

Also read Pressure Is Rising for Eagles' Recent Draft Classes Now That the Trade Deadline Is Over

"Sources: The Eagles are waiving WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved," Schultz posted on X. "Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the #Chiefs last season and is expected to land with a playoff contender. " More News: Exclusive: Breakout NFL Executives Who Could Become Future General Managers More News: Sigler’s Mount Rushmore of NFL GMs Brown, 29, signed a one-year deal in March.

He has five receptions for 63 yards this season. Brown was a player many in the league speculated could be traded. That didn't happen, but Philadelphia has a chance to recoup some of what he's owed if another team claims him off waivers. From a salary-cap standpoint, Philadelphia is cutting losses on an offseason gamble that never materialized.

Brown’s one-year deal maxed out at $6.5 million with incentives, including $5 million fully guaranteed at signing. Because he was released after the trade deadline, any team claiming him off waivers would inherit the remainder of that guaranteed salary. Given his minimal 2026 production, contenders are far more likely to let him clear waivers and sign him to a veteran-minimum deal, leaving the Eagles on the hook for the remaining dead-money charge minus standard contract offset credits.

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On the roster side, the move underscores a pivot toward youth during a 2-7 season. With Jalen Hurts sidelined on injured reserve and Joe Milton III taking snaps under center, Philadelphia has little reason to give perimeter reps to a 29-year-old veteran on an expiring contract. Clearing Brown opens up valuable targets alongside DeVonta Smith for younger receivers like rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, and Darius Cooper, while freeing a 53-man roster spot to churn depth down the stretch.

Brown was not getting much use with the Eagles, who have had their fair share of quarterback troubles this season amid Hurts' health issue. Brown told reporters in October that he wasn't sure why he wasn't getting the ball.

“Honestly, I don't have an answer,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I don't know, but what I can do is just try to be ready and go from there. I feel like I'm putting good stuff on tape . But I could be playing and still not getting the ball or I could be playing and getting the ball and we're losing.

"So I try not to make it all about me and just try to roll with the punches. ” It remains to be seen who will be in on the sweepstakes to land Brown. Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers traded with the Indianapolis Colts for Keenan Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs traded with the Colts for Josh Downs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking for wide receiver help before the deadline but did not pull any trades off. The Steelers are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North before their contest on Sunday. For more on the Eagles and the NFL, head to Newsweek Sports.managed to trade Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

The Eagles had another deal in place to move Arnold Ebiketie, but the Cincinnati Bengals pulled out amid worries about losing a compensatory draft pick.

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"Sources: The Eagles are waiving WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved," SchultzBrown, 29, signed a one-year deal in March. He has five receptions for 63 yards this season. Brown was a player many in the league speculated could be traded. That didn't happen, but Philadelphia has a chance to recoup some of what he's owed if another team claims him off waivers.

From a salary-cap standpoint, Philadelphia is cutting losses on an offseason gamble that never materialized. Brown’s one-year deal maxed out at $6.5 million with incentives, including $5 million fully guaranteed at signing. Because he was released after the trade deadline, any team claiming him off waivers would inherit the remainder of that guaranteed salary.

Given his minimal 2026 production, contenders are far more likely to let him clear waivers and sign him to a veteran-minimum deal, leaving the Eagles on the hook for the remaining dead-money charge minus standard contract offset credits. On the roster side, the move underscores a pivot toward youth during a 2-7 season.

With Jalen Hurts sidelined on injured reserve and Joe Milton III taking snaps under center, Philadelphia has little reason to give perimeter reps to a 29-year-old veteran on an expiring contract. Clearing Brown opens up valuable targets alongside DeVonta Smith for younger receivers like rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, and Darius Cooper, while freeing a 53-man roster spot to churn depth down the stretch.

Brown was not getting much use with the Eagles, who have had their fair share of quarterback troubles this season amid Hurts' health issue. Brown told reporters in October that he wasn't sure why he wasn't getting the ball. , via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I don't know, but what I can do is just try to be ready and go from there. I feel like I'm putting good stuff on tape . But I could be playing and still not getting the ball or I could be playing and getting the ball and we're losing. It remains to be seen who will be in on the sweepstakes to land Brown.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers traded with the Indianapolis Colts for Keenan Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs traded with the Colts for Josh Downs. The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking for wide receiver help before the deadline but did not pull any trades off. The Steelers are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North before their contest on Sunday.