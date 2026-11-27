Eagles Make NFL History After Beating Cowboys in Wild Thanksgiving Game
The Philadelphia Eagles won a wild Thanksgiving game over the Dallas Cowboys and made NFL history in the process with their rally.
The Philadelphia Eagles have made NFL history after beating the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Eagles rallied to beat the Cowboys 39-38 on Thursday at AT&T Stadium after trailing 31-10 late in the third quarter.
Philadelphia made the largest Thanksgiving Day comeback in NFL history. Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III led the comeback, completing 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had a rushing touchdown in the victory. The Eagles signed Milton in October after Jalen Hurts was sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 season.
He joined the Eagles after spending the 2025 season with the Cowboys.
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