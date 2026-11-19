Campbell has struggled at times and been made part of a platoon at linebacker. He says he still has belief in himself.

The first two seasons of Jihaad Campbell’s NFL career have not been smooth sailing. Last year, the 31st pick in the 2025 draft started out of the gates with the Eagles as a rookie and played well only to take a back seat when Nakobe Dean returned from his surgery recovery.

Campbell, an Erial, N.J. native, also had to fill in at times as an edge rusher while the Eagles dealt with injuries, which defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said stunted his progression. Then, after five games this season, Campbell found himself in a rotation with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. His playing time in Week 6 dipped from 86% of the snaps to 61%, and then down to 54% in Week 7.

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Campbell then missed the next two games before the bye week with hamstring and quad injuries. He’s back at practice this week and in line to play on Sunday, but the question of whether he will rotate with Trotter or reclaim his spot as a full-game starter seems to be answered by the status of Zack Baun, who missed practice Wednesday with a back injury and may not be able to suit up vs. the Steelers.

Despite the up-and-down start to Campbell’s career, the 22-year-old said he hasn’t lost any confidence in himself.

“No,” Campbell said when asked on Wednesday. “I mean, I can’t. The journey that I’ve been on, there’s like no way I could lose that type of confidence. Being a kid from a small town and working my way all the way up to the top like this and still knowing I have a lot to prove, obviously, I can never really lose confidence.

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That’s just not in my DNA to do that. ” Fangio said on Wednesday that the Eagles are “looking for improvement really in all areas” from Campbell.

“A little bit more in the run defense, a little bit more in the pass coverage, but he’s been playing good when he’s in there,” Fangio said. “It’s not like he’s been bad or anything. ” There are two ways of looking at the Campbell/Trotter rotation: Trotter earned playing time is one of them. The other is that Campbell, a first-round pick playing in his second season, wasn’t playing well enough to hold Trotter off.

Campbell said he wants to show over the next eight weeks that he’s improving in all areas, whether that’s as a blitzer, in coverage in both man and zone, diagnosing plays, whatever is being asked of him. His production in 2026 hasn’t been all that different from 2025. Campbell has six pressures on 32 pass rushes, a rate of 18.8% that is up from last season’s 17.2% mark on 64 pass rushes.

He records a tackle on 12.6% of his snaps, up from 11.3% last season. But Pro Football Focus grades, which are imperfect, say Campbell has declined both as a run defender and in pass coverage, and the eye test sometimes lines up with that. Linebackers coach Bobby King told Campbell this week to “control the controllables,” Campbell said.

“I feel like that’s just a life thing anyway,” Campbell said. “I try to leave my ego and my emotions out of it and really just be very mentally tough, continuing to progress and be the player that I want to be and continuing to progress and be a leader and do the right things. Lead by example and stuff like that.

” Missing the two games prior to the bye week allowed Campbell to take a step back and watch, he said.

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“It’s competition, right? ” Campbell said.

“But ultimately in your competition you’re also learning. I can learn from Trot, I can learn from Smael , I can learn from Zack and the rest of the guys in our room and our coaches. We all can piggyback and learn from each other. I think the biggest thing really is being a continuous learner.

It’s not over till it’s over. ” It does get interesting beyond 2026, though. Baun remains under contract through 2027, but Trotter is a free agent. Will the Eagles look to bring Trotter back?

Will Campbell be forced into another time share? Will the Eagles see enough from Campbell to make him an every-down linebacker next to Baun? There are a few ways it could go. In a lost season, the forward-looking storylines with the Eagles’ youngest players will be most interesting to track.

“This game is just about being the best version of yourself, whether you have good days, whether you have bad days, whether you have OK days,” Campbell said. “I always go back to the drawing board and say, ‘OK, I know my strengths, but what are my weaknesses and how can I get better at them? ’” Campbell likened the state of the Eagles, at 2-7, to being on a boat in distress.

“When things happen, some people are going to jump off the boat and die, or some people are going to stay on the boat and still have hope,” he said. “That’s what I have, that’s what all these guys have. ”