Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Makes History With Record-Setting Super Bowl Performance

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott arrived six hours early for Super Bowl LVII and delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring 16 points and surpassing the previous Super Bowl record for a kicker. Elliott's consistency and dedication throughout the season, despite facing challenges with longer field goal attempts, culminated in this historic achievement.

Jake Elliott, the kicker for the Philadelphia Eagles , arrived at Super Bowl LVII six hours early, a testament to his dedication and desire to be fully prepared for the momentous occasion. Elliott's preparation paid off in a spectacular fashion as he delivered the most points by a kicker in Super Bowl history, etching his name in the annals of the game. This achievement came after a season where he experienced some inconsistencies, particularly with longer field goal attempts.

Despite struggling at times this season, Elliott saved his best for last, showcasing his exceptional kicking skills on the biggest stage. He connected on all four of his field goal attempts, amassing 16 points and surpassing the previous record held by former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby. This performance cemented Elliott's legacy as one of the most accurate kickers in Super Bowl history, having made all nine of his attempts across three appearances in 2018, 2023, and 2025. Elliott's journey to Super Bowl dominance was not without its challenges. He posted a 77.8% field goal percentage this season, the second-lowest of his career. Notably, he struggled with longer kicks, converting only one out of seven attempts from 50 yards or farther. This contrasted with his previous seven seasons with the Eagles, where he excelled in that area. Elliott, however, remained confident throughout the season, attributing his ups and downs to factors beyond his control, such as unpredictable weather conditions and an increased number of longer field goal attempts. He emphasized his commitment to the process and his unwavering belief in his abilities





