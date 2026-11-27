Six weeks ago, Joe Milton was on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. On Thursday, he beat them on Thanksgiving and earned Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game.

was on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. On Thursday, he beat them on Thanksgiving — and he got a moment he's been waiting to have for several years.

Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in just his third NFL start, and he added a 15-yard rushing touchdown. His connection with DeVonta Smith was the story of the night: two deep touchdowns of 50 and 45 yards, and 11 catches for 200 yards, a career high for Smith.

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When Milton spoke with Brady after the game, the Eagles' quarterback told the seven-time Super Bowl winner that he messaged him during his freshman year of college, and he never heard back.