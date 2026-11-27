Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III embarrassed the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and rubbed salt in the wound after the final whistle.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton celebrates after being named Madden MVP after defeating the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of embarrassing losses throughout the season, but nothing compares the humiliating collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas appeared to have the game in the bag near the end of the third quarter, leading 31-10 and having a 99.4 percent probability to win. Then, the unthinkable happened. Former third-string and practice squad quarterback Joe Milton III activated his heroics and spoiled the Cowboys' holiday feast. The loss was embarrassing.

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Milton leading the Eagles' comeback only adds to the pain. Oh, and in case you were wondering, he was named the game's MVP after throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. He outperformed Dak Prescott, with a QB rating of 121.8. It doesn't get any lower.