Eagles inactives: Tanner McKee to serve as backup vs. Giants

Here are the Eagles’ inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Giants.

Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee is active on Sunday against the Giants after coming into the weekend listed as questionable. McKee, 26, started the last three games but was benched by the Eagles going into this game.

McKee fractured a rib on the first drive last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning. Milton, a former Patriots sixth-round pick, will make his first career start after being with the Eagles just over three weeks. The Eagles signed the strong-armed Milton from the Cowboys’ practice squad. Franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season with blood clots in his lungs.

Also read Giants RB Cam Skattebo Doubtful for Eagles Game After Missing a Third Straight Practice

Both Smith and Wicks are missing their third straight games. The hope is that they’ll be able to return to the lineup after the bye week in Week 10. The Eagles will host the Steelers coming out of the bye. Saquon Barkley missed the beginning of the practice week but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

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After playing 22 snaps last week against the Commanders, Barkley is going to try to continue to play through his injuries. Third-string quarterback Cole Payton is active for this game. We have seen him play some special teams earlier in the season. The Eagles on Saturday elevated RB Elijah Mitchell and S Cole Wisniewski for this game.

Both are active. This is the third and final elevation for Mitchell and the second of three for Wisniewski.