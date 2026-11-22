Jalen Carter, who was questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers, is officially active.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesCarter was not on the injury report all week but has a quadriceps injury that he reported to the team on Sunday morning. The Eagles then said he was questionable. But he will play. Their DTs in this game are Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson and Gabe Hall, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Also read Steelers' Injury Report Highlighted by Nick Herbig's Status vs. Eagles

The Eagles are light on linebackers for this game. Zack Baun was placed on IR Saturday afternoon so he will miss at least the next four games. That means Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are going to be the starters moving forward. If nothing else, the Eagles will get an extended look at both of them the rest of this season.

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The Eagles are also without backup linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. , who is inactive after entering the weekend listed as doubtful. The Eagles’ only backup in this game is Anfernee Orji, who was elevated from the practice squad. The Eagles will get DeVonta Smith back for this game after he missed the three games before the bye week. But they will be without Dontayvion Wicks , who was placed on IR Saturday.

Running back Will Shipley will make his return on Sunday after spending some time on IR. Shipley, who went on IR back on Oct. 16, was activated on Saturday afternoon.