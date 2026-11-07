Eagles-Giants prediction roundup: You can count the number of people picking the Birds on your fingers

The Eagles are looking to snap a six-game losing streak this season, while the Giants are looking to snap a 13-year losing streak at the Linc on Sunday. Something's gotta give.

The Eagles enter their Week 9 matchup looking to snap a six-game losing streak — their longest since 2012 — as they host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday .

The Birds will turn to quarterback Joe Milton, who is set to make his first NFL start, in hopes of getting the offense back on track. The Giants are heading in the opposite direction. New York sits at the top of the NFC East standings and is coming off a bye week after going unbeaten in four of its last five games . Here’s a look at what experts are saying ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Also read Giants not looking past Saquon Barkley and struggling Eagles

Inquirer predictions All four Inquirer beat reporters are picking the Giants, pointing to the Birds’ offensive issues and New York’s recent improvement. That includes Olivia Reiner, who has the Giants winning, 27-20. While she understands the Eagles’ decision to make a quarterback change, she believe the Birds will need to improve in more ways than one to have a chance at winning.

“While I thought the Eagles might have turned to Milton after the bye week and given McKee one more opportunity, I understand why they made the switch. Milton, 26, figures to give them a better chance to keep plays alive against pressure, which the Eagles protection unit has been susceptible to allowing. He has a big arm, which could help generate explosive , although the Eagles have been struggling in that department in the absence of Smith and Wicks.

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“But the Eagles need to show some growth all around, not just at the quarterback position. ” Read more of Reiner’s take and the rest of our predictions here . National media predictions NFL.com : All five analysts picked the Giants over the Eagles.

“There will be big plays and maybe bigger mistakes made in Sunday’s game, but unlike the injury-riddled Eagles, the ’26 Giants know how to win tight tussles and should ride the Amtrak back to New Jersey victorious,” expert Jeremy Bergman wrote. ESPN.com : Just two members — Dan Graziano and Seth Wickersham — of the 11 person-panel backed the Eagles at home this week. The Athletic : Senior writer Vic Tafur is picking the Giants against the spread.

“The Giants haven’t been favored by this many points in Philly since Kent Graham was the QB against Koy Detmer in 1998. I am just not buying J.J. McCarthy yet, so give me the points, with the Eagles’ defense finding some pride and Saquon Barkley playing through injuries against his former team,” Tafur wrote. CBS Sports : Each of CBS Sports’ seven analysts picked the Giants to defeat the Birds on Sunday.

USA Today : It was another clean sweep at USA Today, where all six football writers picked against the Eagles. Sports Illustrated : Seven of the eight SI panelists picked the Giants. Mike Kadlick was the only one to back the Eagles. Bleacher Report : Every expert backed the Giants when it came to the 3-point spread.

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“So, we’re all on the same side, which usually means trouble for that team. Even so, the Philadelphia Eagles offense has struggled mightily, even before the team placed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve with blood clots,” Moe Moton wrote.

“The Eagles are averaging 14.8 points on their six-game losing streak, and this isn’t a get-right game against the NFC East-leading New York Giants coming off a bye week. ” Pro Football Talk : Mike Florio has the Giants winning, 23-13. Sporting News : Bill Bender has the Giants taking home a win against the Eagles, 24-17.

Local media predictions Philly Voice : Evan Macy is the lone writer to pick the Birds, believing that “the Joe Milton thing is going to work this week. ” Bleeding Green Nation : The panel at Bleeding Green Nation is split down the middle, with three backing the Birds, and the other three choosing the Giants. Delaware Online : All 11 picked the Giants to win against the Birds.

“Believe the Eagles aren’t thinking about the bye week ahead? Fuhgeddaboudit! Get ready for a big beatdown by Big Blue with the hope that things may rebound for the Birds after a week away from football,” Tom McGurk said.