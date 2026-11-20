DeVonta Smith practiced in full Thursday as the Eagles prepared to start Joe Milton against Pittsburgh.

The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with Joe Milton III at quarterback after a 19-11 loss to the Giants. The receiving corps he worked with in his first start could look different Sunday.

DeVonta Smith practiced in full Thursday after being limited Wednesday, according to the Eagles injury report. The receiver has missed five of Philadelphia’s last six games with a hamstring injury. The Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a meeting of Pennsylvania's two NFL teams. Smith said Wednesday that he felt “100 percent” coming out of the bye.

Also read Eagles' Joe Milton Perfect Bounce-Back Candidate For Steelers

The Eagles had not yet listed him as a full participant when he made that comment. Thursday’s report changed that, but the team won’t issue its final game designation until Friday. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both had a chance to return. Wicks, who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, remained limited Thursday.

He has 19 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Philadelphia. Milton will start again Sunday, Sirianni said. He went 18 of 34 for 169 yards in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants before the bye. He ran nine times for 64 yards but was sacked seven times and lost a fumble.

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Saquon Barkley scored Philadelphia’s only touchdown on a three-yard run. What Smith’s return would give Milton Smith has played in only four games, yet he trails Makai Lemon by 2 yards for the team lead in receiving. His 26 catches have gone for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Wicks ranks fourth in receiving yards behind Lemon, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

In his last game, Smith caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against Carolina on Oct. 18. His best game this season came against Tennessee, when he finished with 10 catches for 117 yards and a score in a four-point Eagles win. Philadelphia hasn’t won since. Smith would give Milton another place to go with the ball when the pocket collapses.

The Steelers are coming off a 38-18 loss to Cincinnati. T.J. Watt, who practiced in full Thursday after a rest day, and Alex Highsmith give Pittsburgh a threat off either edge. Sunday’s kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Eagles haven’t had both Smith and Wicks available during Milton’s run as the starter. Friday’s report will show whether he gets one, both, or neither back for Pittsburgh.are sticking with Joe Milton III at quarterback after a 19-11 loss to the Giants. The receiving corps he worked with in his first start could look different Sunday.that he felt “100 percent” coming out of the bye.

The Eagles had not yet listed him as a full participant when he made that comment. Thursday’s report changed that, but the team won’t issue its final game designation until Friday. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both had a chance to return. Wicks, who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, remained limited Thursday.

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He has 19 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Philadelphia. , Sirianni said. He went 18 of 34 for 169 yards in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants before the bye. He ran nine times for 64 yards but was sacked seven times and lost a fumble.

Saquon Barkley scored Philadelphia’s only touchdown on a three-yard run. Smith has played in only four games, yet he trails Makai Lemon by 2 yards for the team lead in receiving. His 26 catches have gone for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Wicks ranks fourth in receiving yards behind Lemon, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

In his last game, Smith caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against Carolina on Oct. 18. His best game this season came against Tennessee, when he finished with 10 catches for 117 yards and a score in a four-point Eagles win. Philadelphia hasn’t won since. Smith would give Milton another place to go with the ball when the pocket collapses.

The Steelers are coming off a 38-18 loss to Cincinnati. T.J. Watt, who practiced in full Thursday after a rest day, and Alex Highsmith give Pittsburgh a threat off either edge. Sunday’s kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Eagles haven’t had both Smith and Wicks available during Milton’s run as the starter. Friday’s report will show whether he gets one, both, or neither back for Pittsburgh.