Eagles' Gardner-Johnson Trolls Kelce After Super Bowl Win With Social Media Post

C.J. Gardner-Johnson mocks Travis Kelce's romantic life after Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson engaged in some playful trash talk directed at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on social media following his team's Super Bowl LIX victory on Sunday. Gardner-Johnson, who had an interception return for a touchdown controversially called back late in the game, posted a message seemingly aimed at the star tight end and his romantic life. He wrote as a caption, 'Should’ve stayed w that thick s***'.

This appeared to be a reference to Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole and a comparison to his current romantic interest, pop star Taylor Swift. Both women were present at the Super Bowl to witness the Eagles' dominant 40-22 victory. Nicole was seen on the field celebrating amidst the green and white confetti, while Kelce was later observed heading to Swift's suite to meet with her before departing with his team. Kelce appeared visibly dejected as he walked off the field following the loss.The Super Bowl loss has sparked speculation about Kelce's future with the Chiefs. Will he return for the 2025 season, or will he choose to retire? Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson will be celebrating the Eagles' championship in Philadelphia alongside his teammates on Friday. He recorded three tackles during the Super Bowl game. Gardner-Johnson showcased a strong season with the Eagles in 2024, participating in 16 games and tying his career high with six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown during the regular season. You can stay updated on Fox News Digital's sports coverage by following us on X and subscribing to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter





