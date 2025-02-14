Eagles Fans Pop the Question, Celebrate Love Amid Super Bowl Joy

After the Eagles' decisive Super Bowl victory, several couples celebrated their love by getting engaged on South Broad Street. One couple, Chelsea Brown and Lo O’Neil, will even tie the knot during Friday's Super Bowl parade, making their love story a part of the city's collective celebration.

To South Jersey and beyond, it was in the teary eyes of fans as they watched the Birds beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, and thought of their departed loved ones who would have loved to see this. On Broad Street, it was in the joyful postgame celebration that went on into the wee hours of the morning. For several couples, the postgame celebrations were the perfect place to pop the question. For some, Friday’s parade, which fittingly falls on Valentine’s Day, will be also a fitting backdrop for their wedding.Lo O’Neil dropped to one knee near Broad and Vine Streets, amid the masses of Eagles fans celebrating. Laughing giddily, Chelsea Brown pulled at her glove, removing it so O’Neil could slip the ring on her finger. A crowd of onlookers grew, screaming with excitement. As Brown pulled O’Neil to his feet, dozens of strangers pumped their fists in the air as they enveloped the couple, who met on the dating app OkCupid. “It’s the ‘City of Brotherly Love’ for a reason,” Brown said. “At its core, everybody appreciates love. There were no questions, no qualifiers.” “We are a proud queer couple,” she added, “but in that moment, we were just in love to everybody around us.” Their love will be on display once again on Friday: They plan to tie the knot in an intimate, self-uniting ceremony during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade. They hope to plan a larger wedding in the future. Brown admits she never imagined getting married in Eagles sweatshirts, jeans, and a veil she bought on Amazon.And if they weren’t sharing their celebrations with a city and a team that has been intertwined with their love story. “We’re doing this, and laughing along the way, and also celebrating because the Eagles are the underdog,” Brown said. “We’re kind of an underdog story in a weird way right now.” Brown, 35, was raised an Eagles fan in a family of diehards, the kind of people that she said “lock in” every Sunday and prohibit cross talk during games. Brown watched the Super Bowl at her parents’ home inand declined some of O’Neil’s requests that she head back to the city early, given that the Eagles had such a solid lead. She told him simply, “I can’t leave. Mahomes is a second-half quarterback,” referencingO’Neil, a 35-year-old bartender, wasn’t a Birds fan from birth, but Brown’s devotion to the team has rubbed off on him over the last eight years.“The Eagles are so cool. They are so kind,” he added. “It’s such an ‘us’ kind of team.”Renee Handline noticed her boyfriend, Samuel DeMarini, was anxious all weekend leading up to the Super Bowl. Then, after the Eagles' big win, as the couple, their friends, and Handline’s mom joined the crowds on Broad Street, the true source of DeMarini’s nerves became clear.“I immediately said, ‘Yes, yes, yes,’” Handline said. “It was just so many emotions. … The Birds won, and I’m marrying my best friend.” DeMarini, 29, got the idea to propose after the Super Bowl when he saw others do the same thing following the Eagles’ victory in the NFC championship game. He had formulated a backup plan, too, just in case the Super Bowl hadn’t gone Philadelphia’s way.For the parade, they plan to host friends and family at their home near Broad Street in South Philly. The last week before a big wedding is nearly always a mad dash, even under ordinary circumstances. When Jessica Murphy, 29, and Tom Friel, 30, woke up Monday, four days before their wedding, it quickly got more mad. “We were so excited to celebrate the win on Sunday,” Murphy said. The couple met when they were both students at Pennsylvania State University, when running backStill, the couple was relieved to learn their venue, one of Cescaphe’s several Philadelphia locations, was not along the parade route. They have notified guests that cell service might be spotty that day, and getting to the venue could be tricky. They also axed plans for wedding photos outside City Hall. Some of Friel’s groomsmen said they might hit up the parade before getting ready for the wedding. Some vendors told Murphy the same. The happy couple, both dedicated Eagles fans themselves, won’t be in the crowds on Broad Street on Friday. Still, Eagles championships have been good luck for the pair, who had been friends in college and reconnected in 2018, just after the Birds won their first Super Bowl. Murphy bragged that she had celebrated the win on Broad Street after the game, and Friel was “insanely jealous” that he couldn’t do the same because he was living in Hoboken, N.J., at the time. Murphy said she would only date a guy who lived in Philly, so Friel move





