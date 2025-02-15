Eagles Fans Pack Broad Street for Super Bowl Victory Parade

Saquon Barkley praises Eagles fans after the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia officials estimated that more than a million people would gather for the Eagles ' Super Bowl victory parade. On Friday, a sea of fans, clad in Eagles green, lined Philly's Broad Street to take in the festivities. The Eagles ' defense delivered a dominant performance, sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times and forcing two interceptions en route to a 40-22 victory Sunday in New Orleans.

Five days later, supporters got a chance to celebrate the team's triumph in their hometown. The scene appeared to leave star running back Saquon Barkley in awe. 'You can't use words to describe this,' Barkley told a reporter as he rode an open-top bus in the parade. Barkley then spoke about the sheer enjoyment he was experiencing. 'Every time I think Philly can't take it to another level, it takes it to a whole 'nother level. Me and my family are just happy and honored to be a part of this organization, be a part of this city. This city deserves it all and here we are. 'I might be having too much fun.' The three-time Pro Bowler then declared Eagles fans the 'best fans in the world.' 'It definitely exceeded expectations. I saw a little clip on it the other day 2017 when they won the first Super Bowl. We got the best fans in the world,' he said when asked whether the celebration surpassed his expectations. Philadelphia is known for having some of the country's most passionate fans, but those supporters have had a limited number of championships to celebrate over the past few decades.The Eagles's latest Super Bowl title is the third pro championship in Philly in the last 40 years. The Phillies won the World Series in 2008, and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. 'You get a little greedy and start thinking about the future and this brings you back to the moment,' said Barkley.





