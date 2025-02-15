Eagles Fans Gather in Movie Theater for Championship Parade Watch Party

When the opportunity to watch the Philadelphia Eagles' Championship Parade presented itself, many fans turned to a less conventional yet equally enthusiastic celebration: a movie theater watch party. Despite not being able to physically join the festivities on Broad Street, Eagles faithful flocked to the Regal King of Prussia movie theater to share the joy and elation of their team's Super Bowl victory with fellow fans.

Saturday, February 15, 2025 3:00 AM KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- For many, a movie theater watch party was the next best option. 'I wanted to be with other fans. I'm here with my family, my wife and kids,' said Angelo Perone, of Honey Brook, Pa. Eagles faithful gathered inside the Regal King of Prussia movie theater to watch the 6abc live stream of the Eagles Championship Parade.

'This was a wonderful thing for the movie theater to allow us to come out and watch this as a collective as a unit and just celebrate our team. We won, go birds,' said Bettina Merritt, of Northeast Philadelphia. 'I'm happy because like we all get to spend family time together as a unit,' said Sir-Ethan Merritt, of Northeast Philadelphia. 'I'm going to be the hype person because everybody in there is a little bit too quiet for me,' said Caroline Fitzgerald, of Coatesville, Pa. 'I'm living my dream right now,' said one fan at the Philadelphia Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl parade down Broad Street. 'Seeing the team after the accomplishment they made was such an excellent game that I'll never forget. I just am so happy to be here and seeing them back on our soil,' said Michele Hilton, of King of Prussia. 'The celebration of the city, and then of course everybody is coming together and just enjoying one another,' said Charles McNeil, of South Philadelphia. 'Very powerful, very inspiring,' said Ethan Stephano, of Garnet Valley, Pa. 'You have former Eagles players, celebrities, you have political officials, so it really brings everybody together in the city,' said Blair Alston, of Lansdale, Pa





6abc

EAGLES SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE MOVIE THEATER FAN CELEBRATION

