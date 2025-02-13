Eagles Fans Face Dilemma: Wedding on Super Bowl Parade Day

A Philadelphia couple's wedding plans clash with the city's Super Bowl victory parade, creating a unique dilemma for these devoted Eagles fans.

A pair of devoted Eagles fans, Tom Friel and his fiancee Jess Murphy, are facing a unique dilemma as their wedding day coincides with the Eagles Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia. While ecstatic about their upcoming nuptials, they're understandably anxious about navigating the festivities surrounding the city's championship victory. Their love for the Eagles runs deep, with Tom's uncles even serving as flag runners for the team.

They met at Penn State University during Saquon Barkley's record-breaking tenure and have shared a passion for the team ever since. The couple originally planned their wedding for Thursday, but to their dismay, the parade was scheduled for Friday, the same day they are getting married.Jess, determined to share their predicament, took to TikTok, where her video explaining the situation went viral, garnering thousands of views. Her college roommate Monica even jumped in with her own TikTok, which amassed half a million views, highlighting the widespread attention their story received. Despite the unexpected scheduling conflict, Jess and Tom remain optimistic, adapting their plans and reassuring themselves that everything will work out. Their venue, fortunately, is not located on the parade route, providing some relief from the potential disruptions.





