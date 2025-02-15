Eagles Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win with Classic Philly Eats

Philadelphia Eagles fans are celebrating their second Super Bowl victory with a victory parade in the city. This joyous occasion calls for indulging in some of Philadelphia's most beloved culinary staples. Three iconic Philly foods are highlighted: the Philadelphia cheesesteak, the roast pork sandwich, and the Philadelphia pretzel.

While there's no consensus on which eatery serves the best cheesesteak, Tony Lucidonio Jr., owner of Tony Luke's, insists on simplicity: meat, bread, cheese, and onions or not. 'No one in Philadelphia puts peppers on a cheesesteak,' Luke stated. Darryl Harmon, chef and partner at several Philadelphia restaurants, including Amina and BlackHen, offers a different perspective. While Philadelphians typically avoid long hot peppers on cheesesteaks, Harmon enjoys using sweet peppers in his. 'That's just my personal preference as a chef,' Harmon explained. Harmon emphasizes the importance of cheese, recommending Cooper sharp white American over standard yellow American. He believes using yellow American cheese, common in New York City cheesesteaks, is 'not right.' Harmon even created a cheesesteak beignet at Amina, blending Philadelphia flavors with Southern-style beignets.2. Roast Pork Sandwich: Although known for cheesesteaks, most Philadelphians would argue that the roast pork sandwich is the city's true culinary gem. Luke describes it as the 'quintessential sandwich' of Philadelphia. Roast pork is typically served on a hoagie roll with generous portions of thinly sliced meat. Harmon prepares his with a broccoli rabe relish and pesto-like spread. 'The roast pork is definitely a gem in Philly,' Harmon declared.3. Philadelphia Pretzels: Visiting Philadelphia wouldn't be complete without experiencing authentic Philly pretzels. Harmon, who grew up in New Jersey, fondly remembers stopping for pretzels as a child after crossing the Benjamin Franklin Bridge into Philadelphia. Philly pretzels are unique due to their shape – a figure 8 – and texture – chewy, not crunchy. 'It's a soft pretzel, but it's a little bit firmer' than a standard soft pretzel, Harmon described.





