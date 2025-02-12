Eagles Face Tight Salary Cap in 2025 Offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles are projected to have limited salary cap space in the upcoming offseason, making it challenging to retain all of their key free agents. General manager Howie Roseman will need to make tough decisions and explore creative solutions to maintain the team's competitive edge.

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing a tight salary cap situation this offseason, which will make retaining all of their top pending free agents a difficult task. General manager Howie Roseman and his team have a lot of work to do as they try to keep the momentum going from their Super Bowl victory.

With the new league year starting on March 12, here's a look at some key offseason issues for the Eagles:The projected salary cap for 2025 is between $265 million and $275 million, a jump of $10 million to $20 million from the 2024 cap. Even with this increase, the Eagles are currently projected to have only $18.1 million in cap space, which will likely decrease to $13.9 million after signing their rookie class and filling out the 51-man roster. This limited cap space means that some tough decisions will have to be made about which players to keep.Several key players are set to become unrestricted free agents, including linebacker Zack Baun, defensive end Derek Sweat, guard Mekhi Becton, and defensive tackle Milton Williams. All of these players performed well in 2024 and are likely to command significant salaries on the open market. Baun, in particular, is expected to receive a multi-year deal worth close to $17 million per year, which may be beyond the Eagles' reach. Roseman acknowledged that this offseason will be different from last year, when the team had more cap flexibility. He stressed, however, that they can still have a successful offseason even with the constraints. Free agency begins on March 12 at 4 p.m. Teams can start negotiating with unrestricted free agents on March 10. Roseman will need to carefully weigh his options and make strategic decisions to ensure the team remains competitive in the years to come





PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES HOWIE ROSEMAN SALARY CAP FREE AGENCY NFL OFFSEASON SUPER BOWL WIN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyler Higbee Injury Update: Rams Tight End Expected to Play Against EaglesLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a chest injury during the team's NFC wild-card playoff victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite leaving the game early, Higbee is expected to return for Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams also received valuable contributions from their other tight ends, showcasing the team's depth at the position.

Read more »

Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert Shines in Return, Setting Stage for Rams ClashDallas Goedert's powerful return to the Eagles lineup highlights their physical offensive style. Despite a shaky passing game, Goedert showcases his importance with a touchdown and impactful blocking. The Eagles prepare to face a Rams team that has struggled to defend tight ends, setting up a key matchup for Goedert and the Eagles offense.

Read more »

Eagles draft: LSU tight end Mason Taylor could intrigue the Birds after strong Senior Bowl practicesTaylor, the son of former NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, has been a standout for the American team. “I’m just trying to be that guy that can be consistent in all areas of the game,' he said.

Read more »

DFS Strategy: Target Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert in Super Bowl LIXFantasy football experts suggest capitalizing on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert's potential in the Super Bowl against Kansas City. Goedert's strong playoff performance and the Chiefs' vulnerability to tight ends make him a valuable asset for DFS lineups.

Read more »

Keeler: Broncos, Bo Nix only a tight end away from catching Chiefs, EaglesWhat do the Chiefs have that Bo Nix doesn’t? I mean, besides a line judge who actually winks back?

Read more »

Jalen Hurts Net Worth 2023: Philadelphia Eagles Salary, NFL ContractHere's what Philadelphia Eagles' star quarterback Jalen Hurts makes in a year from his NFL contract as well as what he's slated to earn after he re-signs.

Read more »