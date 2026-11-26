The Philadelphia Eagles hoSt the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, featuring a quarterback matchup between rising Joe Milton and hot Dak Prescott, with implications for playoff hopes and roster decisions.

A Clash of Quarterbacks on Thanksgiving

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their NFC East rivalry on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, marking a pivotal moment for both franchises as they navigate the latter stages of the season. The matchup is defined by a stark contrast in the form and status of the two starting quarterbacks, Joe Milton and Dak Prescott . Milton, who recently stepped in to end a seven-game losing streak for Philadelphia with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, is still establishing himself as an NFL starter. He has thrown for a total of three hundred ten yards in two starts since replacing Tanner McKee, completing eleven of twenty-one passes for one hundred forty-one yards against Pittsburgh. While he was sacked three times in that contest,he avoided throwing an interception, showcasing moments of potential with his arm strength and ability to stretch defenses, particularly with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks back in the lineup.

Conversely, Dak Prescott enters this high-stakes game in the midst of a scorching offensive surge. The Dallas quarterback has accounted for nine touchdown passes over his past two games, including a performance against Tennessee where he completed twenty-eight of thirty-three passes for three hundred twenty-five yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing score as well. Prescott has averaged nine point eight yards per attempt and completed eighty-four point eight percent of his passes during this productive stretch. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading a receiving corps capable of winning against man coverage, the Dallas passing offense ranks second in the NFL. The veteran quarterback holds a clear advantage in experience, production,and command of his offense, presenting a formidable challenge for a Philadelphia defense that failed to register a sack or quarterback hit against him in their October meeting.

Also read Eagles-Cowboys matchups to watch in Week 12 on Thanksgiving

Strategic Adjustments and Defensive Battles

For the Eagles to remain competitive, the offensive strategy must pivot toward maintaining balance and protecting the football. The primary objective for Milton is not necessarily to match Prescott's passing volume yet to sustain drives,capitalize on explosive opportunities downfield, and keep the Dallas offense off the field. Establishing Saquon Barkley as a reliable rushing threat is crucial to avoiding obvious passing situations and mitigating the pressure from a Cowboys defense right now directed by Mike Pettine. The Eagles have attempted to tweak their offensive approach with pre-snap motion and varied formations, but results have been mixed, with the team struggling to control the clock and consistently score points. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has highlighted Milton's unique athletic skill set, noting his ability to make plays off-schedule and utilize quarterback runs, which could be a specific focus in the game plan to exploit Dallas.

On the other side of the ball,the Eagles defense must find a way to generate pressure against Prescott, a task that has proven elusive throughout the season. Vic Fangio's unit needs to disrupt the timing of a high-powered attack that has scored ninety-one points in its last two games. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will look to leverage thier home-field advantage and the return of safety Jalen Thompson from injured reserve to bolster their secondary, especially with P.J. Locke ruled out due to a concussion. Thompson's presence is expected to help fill the safety spot against a Philadelphia offense that has averaged only fifteen points in five games without Jalen Hurts. The defensive battle will be critical in determining whether the game devolves into a high-scoring shootout or becomes a tightly contested defensive struggle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roster Implications and Team Outlook

Beyond the immediate outcome of the game, this matchup carries significant implications for the future of the Eagles' quArterback room. Joe Milton is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the season, and his performance against his former team could influence how Philadelphia values him. Reports suggest the Eagles may offer him a right of first refusal tender valued around three point eight million dollars or attempt to sign him to a contract extension to secure his services as a potential backup. Milton spent the previous season as a backup for the Cowboys, where he formed a mentorship under Dak Prescott, describing him as a great leader and large brother. this personal connection adds an emotional layer to the contest, with Milton expressing that the Eagles take the rivalry very seriously.

The stakes for both teams extend to their playoff positioning and coaching stability. Dallas needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive after an inconsistent start to the season, while Philadelphia is looking to erect momentum after ending their skid. However,the Eagles are dealing with a losing culture that has persisted for much of the year, and a loss to the surging Cowboys could exacerbate internal questions about the crew's direction. Analysts are split on the outcome, with some predicting a Cowboys victory based on their recent scoring output and others pointing to the Eagles' defensive improvements and Milton's potential for a breakout performance. Regardless of the score, the game serves as a barometer for both teams,highlighting the disparity between a team finding its identity in a high-octane offense and a crew seeking to stabilize its ground game and quarterback play.