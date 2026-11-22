Joe Milton guides Philadelphia past Pittsburgh 19-16 with key drives, while Saquon Barkley adds 75 yards before exiting with injury in crucial win.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a vital 19-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking their first win of the season since Week 2. The game served as a critical proving ground for quarterback Joe Milton, who navigated pressure to lead the team to the finish line. This outcome provides immediate momentum for a franchise seeking stability after a slow start to the campaign.

Joe Milton Drives Critical Fourth Quarter

Joe Milton delivered a performance defined by resilience rather than perfection, earning a grade of B for his efforts. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards without committing any turnovers. His most significant contribution came late in the game when he connected with DeVonta Smith for a seven-yard gain on third and six. This precise throw sealed the victory and ended the drive that ultimately decided the contest.

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Milton also orchestrated a pivotal fourth-quarter drive by hitting Darius Cooper for 14 yards on a third-and-10 situation. Earlier in the first quarter, he displayed his arm strength by launching a 29-yard pass to Cooper while evading defenders. He also connected with tight end Dallas Goedert on a 38-yard throw. Despite some misses, including an overthrown deep post to Smith, his ability to manage the game was decisive.

Saquon Barkley Provides Vintage Running Display

Running back Saquon Barkley delivered a high-impact performance, rushing for 75 yards on 17 carries before exiting late with an unspecified injury. His defining moment came at the end of the first quarter when he broke off a 38-yard touchdown run. The play showcased his ability to split defensive backs and utilize his burst to reach the end zone untouched.

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Barkley opened the scoring with a 12-yard run on his first carry, establishing early physicality. He maintained conviction throughout his time on the field, providing a necessary ground threat. After his departure, Will Shipley returned from injury to take his place. Shipley gained nine yards on four rushes, ensuring the offense maintained some momentum despite the change in personnel.

Receivers Navigate Injury Absences

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith returned to the lineup after missing three games due to a hamstring injury. He finished with five catches for 41 yards, including a tough 11-yard reception over the middle in the first quarter. However, his return did not completely solve passing issues, as he dropped a third-down out pattern in the fourth quarter that could have extended a drive.

Darius Cooper emerged as a reliable target, leading the team with 59 yards on four receptions. He made a crucial 29-yard grab while keeping both feet inbounds during a scramble. Cooper also provided strong downfield blocking on Barkley's touchdown run. Tight end Dallas Goedert contributed a 38-yard catch but was limited by an illegal shift penalty and missed run blocks. Makai Lemon caught one of three targets for three yards, while Johnny Mundt struggled with blocking assignments against T.J. Watt.

Defensive Line Stifles Pittsburgh Run Game

The Eagles defensive line earned a grade of B+ for effectively neutralizing the Steelers' formidable rushing attack. They held Jaylen Warren, who entered with an NFL-best 5.7 yards per carry average, to just 1.7 yards on six rushes in the first half. Warren and backup Rico Dowdle managed only marginal gains in the second half, indicating total dominance by the Philadelphia front seven.

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The unit also pressured Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recording five sacks. Byron Young started at nose tackle in place of the traded Jordan Davis and thrived in the expanded role. Young registered his first season sack by tackling left guard Spencer Anderson. He added a second sack in the third quarter, showcasing his ability to disrupt passing lanes. Jordan Mailata recovered a fumble after being stripped by Alex Highsmith, while Markel Bell held T.J. Watt to zero sacks.