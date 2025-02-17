Eagles' Draft Needs in 2023: Tight End, Cornerback, and More

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to make a Super Bowl run in 2025 with the right draft picks. They have several needs to fill, including tight end, cornerback, and offensive line.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to return to Super Bowl contention in 2025 if they make the right moves in the upcoming draft. With seven projected draft picks this spring, starting with the No. 32 selection in the first round, the Eagles have opportunities to address key needs on both sides of the ball. A major priority for the Eagles should be finding a replacement for tight end Dallas Goedert, who is expected to leave in free agency.

One potential target is Michael Loveland, considered the second-best tight end prospect in this year's draft. Loveland is a dynamic 6-foot-5, 245-pound athlete who could bring a significant offensive boost. On defense, the Eagles could look to bolster their cornerback position. Depending on the plans of defensive coordinator Sean Fangio, they might move Cooper DeJean from nickel to outside cornerback to help fill the void left by James Bradberry. However, if Fangio prefers DeJean in the slot, drafting a cornerback in the first round could be a wise decision. Another name to watch is Devon Witherspoon, a 6-foot-3, 193-pound cornerback who boasts elite measurables. Witherspoon limited opposing quarterbacks to a 42.2% completion percentage and recorded three interceptions in 15 college starts. The Eagles could also address their offensive line by drafting offensive tackle Christian Conerly Jr. Conerly Jr., a two-year starter at left tackle for the Oregon Ducks, allowed only two sacks and four quarterback hits in his final season. The Eagles could also look to strengthen their defensive tackle rotation by adding Tyler Nolen, who earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest run defense grade among draft-eligible defensive tackles. Nolen has the potential to develop into a good interior pass rusher but could be a more effective run defender as a rookie.





