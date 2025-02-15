Eagles' DeJean Pick-Six Nearly Didn't Happen: Resurfaced Draft Video Reveals Excitement

This resurfaced video shows Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman celebrating when the Rams drafted a different player, allowing the Eagles to select cornerback Sydney DeJean. The video highlights the excitement surrounding DeJean's draft selection and provides a glimpse into the team's decision-making process.

This incredible Eagles pick-six moment almost never happened. During the 2023 NFL draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie were convinced that the Los Angeles Rams were going to select cornerback Sydney DeJean with the 39th overall pick. When the Rams selected defensive tackle Braden Fiske instead, Lurie and Roseman erupted in celebration, as they knew they had a chance to draft DeJean.

Roseman then orchestrated a trade up, allowing the Eagles to select DeJean 40th overall. The Eagles then called DeJean with the news, knowing the rookie season he was about to have and the pick-six that would come. This resurfaced video offers a glimpse into the team's decision-making process and the excitement surrounding DeJean's draft selection.Howie Roseman's astute drafting and roster management have been crucial to the Eagles' recent success. He is responsible for assembling a talented roster that culminated in their Super Bowl victory. In addition to DeJean, Roseman is credited with bringing MVP-caliber running back Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, arguably one of the best free agency signings in history. If other general managers are looking to replicate the Eagles' success in the coming years, they might want to start taking notes from Roseman.Brigid Kennedy, a contributor to Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team, covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before joining SI in November 2024. She then moved to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. A graduate of Syracuse University, she holds dual degrees in television, radio, and film from the Newhouse School of Public Communications and marketing management from the Whitman School of Management. When not working, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Eagles Howie Roseman Sydney Dejean NFL Draft Pick-Six

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DeJean's Birthday Pick-Six Highlights Eagles' Dominant Start in Super Bowl LIXPhiladelphia Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean celebrates a birthday to remember by returning an interception for a touchdown, giving his team a commanding lead in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read more »

Eagles Rookie Cooper DeJean Makes History with Super Bowl Pick-Six on BirthdayRookie cornerback Cooper DeJean celebrates his 22nd birthday with a stunning interception returned for a touchdown, putting the Eagles up 17-0 against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Read more »

Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl Pick-Six Gives Eagles a Commanding LeadEagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean scored a touchdown on his first career interception in Super Bowl LVII, putting the Eagles up 17-0 against the Kansas City Chiefs. DeJean's impressive play came on his 22nd birthday and marked a dominant defensive start for the Eagles.

Read more »

Eagles' DeJean Scores Pick-Six on Birthday, Extends Lead to 17-0Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean celebrated his 22nd birthday in style with a pick-six during the Super Bowl, extending the Eagles' lead to 17-0 against the Chiefs. DeJean's interception came on a crucial 3rd-and-16 play, ending a string of sacks for Mahomes.

Read more »

Eagles Rookie DeJean Makes Game-Changing Pick-Six Against ChiefsIn a stunning Super Bowl performance, Eagles rookie cornerback Terell DeJean intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, returning the ball for a touchdown and setting the tone for an impressive first-half lead.

Read more »

DeJean's Pick-Six Seals Eagles' Super Bowl VictoryRookie cornerback Cooper DeJean's 38-yard interception returned for a touchdown proved to be a pivotal moment in the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl LIX triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read more »