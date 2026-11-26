Eagles defensive tackle Byron Young is making the most of his unforeseen opportunity after friend Jordan Davis’ exit
Young helped the Eagles overcome the departure of Davis, notching a pair of sacks against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.
Two and a half weeks have passed since Jordan Davis ’ trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Byron Young is still in a state of shock.
Young knows just as well as everyone else in the Eagles locker room that the NFL is a business, and no player can ever feel at ease. After all, the 26-year-old defensive tackle began his career with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 as a third-round pick out of Alabama. He was waived at the end of training camp in 2024 before the Eagles claimed him.
Still, Davis had become a fixture in the trenches since the Eagles drafted him No. 13 overall out of Georgia in 2022. In an instant, his hulking presence on the field — and his equally big personality off of it — was gone.
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