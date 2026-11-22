The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 19-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, ending a two-month losing streak with a decisive defensive performance.

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed their first victory in two months by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. This win marks the team's first success since September 20 against the Tennessee Titans, ending a prolonged drought that had weighed on the franchise. The Eagles defense was instrumental, limiting the Steelers to just 255 net yards of total offense throughout the contest. Joe Milton, making his second career start, displayed inconsistent play but delivered a critical third-down pass to DeVonta Smith with roughly a minute remaining to secure the victory.

Eagles Defense Stops Steelers Ground Game

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive front performed admirably despite the absence of Jordan Davis, effectively shutting down the Pittsburgh Steelers rushing attack. The Steelers managed only 25 yards on 10 carries during the first half, averaging a mere 2.5 yards per attempt. Their offense remained listless on the ground, finishing the game with just 73 rushing yards on 20 total carries. Aaron Rodgers scrambled for a 12-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter to record Pittsburgh's first first down of the game, highlighting their early struggles to establish rhythm.

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Jeremiah Trotter Jr. emerged as a key figure alongside Jihaad Campbell at inside linebacker, with Zack Baun remaining on injured reserve due to a back injury. Trotter Jr. made a pivotal stop on fourth-and-one during the Steelers opening drive, stuffing running back Jaylen Warren for no gain at the Eagles four-yard line. This forced a turnover on downs that halted Pittsburgh's momentum early. Trotter Jr. continued his dominant performance by tackling former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth short of the first-down marker on third-and-eight during the subsequent drive.

The Eagles pass rush maintained the pressure established during their seven-sack performance against the New York Giants prior to the bye week. Byron Young and Jonathan Greenard combined to sack Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers fourth possession, forcing Pittsburgh to punt. Young added another sack late in the third quarter, further disrupting the quarterback's timing. Jonathan Jones, starting at outside cornerback in place of Riq Woolen, made a crucial defensive stand by breaking up a pass intended for Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson on third-and-goal from the seven-yard line. This play prevented Pittsburgh from scoring and allowed the Eagles to maintain a 13-3 lead.

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Milton Shows Promise Despite Inconsistency

Joe Milton's performance as the starting quarterback was a mix of high-level execution and typical rookie errors. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 134 yards, resulting in a 73.7 quarterback rating. While he was sacked three times, including one strip-sack, he also made several significant plays to keep drives alive. Milton connected with Darius Cooper on a deep scramble drill on third-and-thirteen, keeping an early drive alive. He later threw a 38-yard pass to Dallas Goedert, who slipped past coverage by former Eagles outside linebacker KJ Henry.

The Eagles offensive efficiency was largely driven by the kicking game and running back Saquon Barkley. Jake Elliott placed two field goals, including a 41-yarder set up by Trotter Jr.'s defensive stop. Barkley scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown from the pistol formation, aided by a block from Landon Dickerson. This score gave Philadelphia a 13-0 lead and marked Barkley's fourth rushing touchdown in as many games, providing the offense with a crucial cushion during Milton's inconsistent periods.

Steelers Rally Late But Fall Short

The Pittsburgh Steelers attempted to shift momentum after halftime, but their efforts were hampered by turnovers and stalled drives. Jaydon Blue fumbled the opening kickoff, forced by safety Robert Spears-Jennings and recovered by linebacker Carson Bruener at the Eagles 24-yard line. Despite the good field position, the Steelers offense could only gain two yards on a Rico Dowdle carry before Rodgers threw two incomplete passes. Pittsburgh settled for field goals to trim the deficit to 13-6, and later 16-9 after another pair of incompletions, including a throw to DK Metcalf in the end zone covered by Quinyon Mitchell.

Pittsburgh made the game competitive in the final two minutes with a fourth-and-one conversion at the Eagles 22-yard line via a Rodgers quarterback sneak. Rodgers then completed a touchdown pass to Max Hurleman, a player elevated from the practice squad, with Kelee Ringo in coverage. Ringo had entered the game replacing the injured Jonathan Jones. The touchdown pulled the Steelers within three points at 19-16, setting up a tense finale. However, the Eagles defense held firm, and the victory secured a much-needed win for the franchise after a difficult two-month stretch.