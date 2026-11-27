Joe Milton threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 39-38 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys despite offensive line struggles.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a dramatic 39-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, driven by an exceptional individual performance from quarterback Joe Milton. Milton, making his debut against his former team, completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for an additional score. The win marked a significant moment for the Eagles as they overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat their divisional rivals in a high-scoring affair.

Joe Milton Statistics and Game Mechanics

Joe Milton delivered a career-defining performance that included a game-winning drive assisted by kicker Jake Elliott. He connected with DeVonta Smith on two massive scoring plays, a 50-yard touchdown and a 45-yard touchdown, which were pivotal in the Eagles' comeback. Milton also found Smith for a 23-yard pass in the fourth quarter and scored a 15-yard touchdown himself.

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The quarterback was particularly efficient in the first half, completing eight of his first nine passes for 95 yards. He threw three passes over 20 yards to his receivers during that stretch, including a 60-plus-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith for a touchdown before the half. His only significant error occurred in the fourth quarter when he overthrew his target, resulting in an interception by Cobie Durant. Despite this lone blemish, his overall efficiency and ability to extend plays out of the pocket were instrumental in the victory.

Running Back Rotation and Injury Updates

The Eagles faced significant challenges on the ground due to injuries to their primary running backs. Saquon Barkley entered the game dealing with a neck injury and may have exacerbated the issue with a stinger early in the contest. Barkley gained only seven yards on five carries before leaving late in the first quarter, significantly impacting the team's early offensive momentum.

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Will Shipley stepped in as the third-down back and later took over early-down duties. Shipley recorded 10 carries for 46 yards, including a crucial seven-yard run for a first down in the third quarter. While he provided steady gains, he struggled to break into the second level of the defense consistently. The absence of Barkley forced the offensive line to adjust to a different running scheme, which highlighted their vulnerabilities against the Cowboys' defensive front.

Receiver Targets and Tight End Changes

DeVonta Smith emerged as the standout offensive player for the Eagles, recording 11 catches for a career-high 200 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to find soft spots in zone coverage, such as a 16-yard grab on third-and-eight early in the game, provided critical first downs. Smith also made a difficult catch, elevating for a floater that gained 24 yards in the second quarter, demonstrating his reliability as Milton's primary target.

The receiving corps saw mixed results from other players. Makai Lemon contributed with a 24-yard touchdown late in the game and made a 20-yard grab on third-and-twelve during a scramble. Elijah Moore caught three passes for 57 yards but dropped a crucial pass after Milton spun away from pressure. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who lowered his shoulder for an early first down, was ruled out in the second quarter due to injury. Zach Ertz replaced him, drawing two pass interference penalties but failing to record a reception, while rookie Eli Stowers saw limited snaps.

Offensive Line Struggles and Pass Protection

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line struggled significantly with pass protection, allowing Joe Milton to be sacked five times and pressured on numerous occasions. Guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen had particularly difficult outings against the Dallas defensive line. Quinnen Williams was a disruptive force for the Cowboys, sacking Milton in the third quarter and beating Dickerson on a critical fourth-and-one play that resulted in a Barkley handoff.

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Tyler Steen appeared late to pick up an "A" blitz, leading to another sack in the third quarter, and gave up a late sack later in the game. Right tackle Markel Bell was tossed to the ground by Rashan Gary, who sacked Milton from behind in the second quarter. Bell also committed a late false start. While left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Drew Kendall, and Dickerson had some solid moments in the run game after Barkley left, the unit generally lacked the explosiveness needed to control the clock effectively.

Defensive Performance and Second Half Adjustments

The Eagles' defensive line had difficulty generating consistent pressure on Dak Prescott, allowing him time to exploit the secondary. However, the defense improved significantly in the second half regarding run stopping. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had early success but was largely bottled up after halftime. Williams finished with over 100 rushing yards but was held to just 3.5 yards per carry, indicating the Eagles' ability to adjust and contain the ground game late in the contest.

Jonathan Greenard was one of the few defensive standouts for Philadelphia, providing intermittent pressure that helped disrupt Cowboys' offensive rhythm. Despite the defensive line's overall struggles to contain Prescott's passing attack, the team's ability to limit Williams' efficiency in the second half was a key factor in preserving the lead. The combination of Milton's offensive heroics and defensive adjustments allowed the Eagles to escape with a narrow victory in a highly competitive matchup.