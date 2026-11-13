The Philadelphia Eagles have relEased wide receiver Marquise Brown following a brief and underwhelming tenure. The 29-year-old veteran is at present subject to waivers, with teams like the Rams and Steelers emerging as potential suitors due to receiver injuries and depth needs.

Eagles Release Marquise Brown After Disappointing Tenure

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially released wide receiver Marquise Brown just two days after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL trade deadline. This decision comes after a brief and largely ineffective stint with the franchise,during which Brown struggled to find a consistent role in the offensive scheme. The 29-year-old former first-round pick signed a one-year contract worth five million dollars last offseason, hoping to revive his career following a productive season with the Kansas City Chiefs . However, his time in Philadelphia has been marked by limited opportunities and a notable absence from the statistical board, leading the front office to conclude that the partnership was no longer viable.

Brown missed the entirety of the first week of the season due to an ankle injury and was listed as a healthy scratch for another contest under head coach Nick Sirianni. When he finally returned to active play, his involvement remained minimal. Over the past three games, he recorded only 103 offensive snaps and managed to catch five of eight targets for 63 yards. Notably, he didn't receive a single target while on the field during Week 2, instead recording two carries. This lack of production stands in stark contrast to his earlier career achievements and the expectations set when he joined the crew.

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Future Prospects and Potential Destinations

As a vested veteran,Brown is now subject to the standard waiver process. If he clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent. If he is claimed by another team, the claiming crew will assume the remainder of his contract. Insiders suggest that several franchises with a pressing need at the wide receiver position could be interested in his services. The Los Angeles Rams are frequently cited as a primary destination, given their severe injury issues at the position with both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua currently on injured reserve. The Rams currently rely on Konata Mumpfield as their top receiving option, making the addition of a veteran presence like Brown a logical strategic move to bolster their passing attack.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are as well viewed as a plausible landing spot for the wideout. Pittsburgh notably did not address the receiver position before the trade deadline, perhaps banking on the eventual returns of players like Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson. However, with the season progressing and injuries mounting elsewhere, the Steelers may look to the waiver wire to add depth. Additionally, the Indianapolis Colts, who were involved in trade discussions earlier in the season, remain a potential suitor,although they recently acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Chiefs in a deadline deal that could alter their immediate needs.

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Career Trajectory and Historical Context

Brown enters this waiver period with a resume that shows significant variance in performance. He originally entered the league as a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. His career peak occured in 2021 when he recorded 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, establishing himself as a burgeoning star at the period. however, his production has declined since leaving Baltimore, with subsequent tenures with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs yielding more modest numbers. In 2025, he had a solid year with Kansas City,catching 49 pAsses for 587 yards and five touchdowns,which served as the basis for his lucrative contract with Philadelphia.

Despite the recent struggles in Philadelphia, Brown has historically maintained a baseline of productivity. Aside from a shortened two-game stint in Kansas Metropolis in 2024 due to injury, he has not once posted fewer than 46 catches or 574 yards in a full season. While he may not be viewed as a game-changing superstar in the latter stages of his career, his experience and speed remain valuable assets for playoff contenders. Analysts note that he serves well as a complementary receiver, and his ability to stretch the field could benefit teams looking to add veteran depth. If he clears waivers,it's anticipated that he will secure a new roster spot quickly, potentially reuniting with former teammates or joining a team with a clear need for experienced wide receiving talent.