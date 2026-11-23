Luke Murray has the Eagles off to a 6–0 start for first time since 2005-06.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles men's basketball team comfortably beat the NJIT Highlanders Sunday evening 79–59 in Conte Forum. Luke Murray has the Eagles off to a perfect start for the first time since the 2005-06 season, largely thanks to Colby Duggan’s dominant shooting.

Dropping 22 points, Duggan shot 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-8 from three, as he played a large role in increasing BC’s lead out of the half. Adding seven rebounds, with three coming on the offensive end, Duggan recorded a plus-minus of +16, as he dropped his best performance of the season.added 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while supplying three assists and three rebounds.

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Smrekar continues to impress as the true freshman has found a solidified role in the Eagles offense. Averaging 14.0 points per game on 49 percent from the field, Smrekar is without a doubt one of the top true freshmen in the ACC. The Eagles, however, will continue to look for the next man up no matter what, as they enter their toughest stretch of the season thus far.

With three Power Four opponents in UCF, Cincinnati, and Georgia, BC will look to anyone and everyone to score. Senior and UT Martin transfer Andrija Bukumirović received his first real minutes of the season on Sunday night as he stepped up to the challenge, dropping 10 points in the absence of point guard Money Williams.

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“AB did a great job of that tonight," said Duggan on the next man up mindset. "Brandon did a great job of that tonight. We just need more of that across the board. And if it’s not one guy’s night, it’s the next man.

” Duggan, Benjamin, and Bukumirović combined for 43 of BC’s 79 points, while adding 23 of BC’s 39 rebounds. As players have continued to be asked to step up in the absence of Williams, Murray addressed the media Sunday night about concerns over his prolonged absence.

“It’s sort of been a game-to-game sort of thing,” said Murray. “We’re going to see how he feels over the next couple of days and make a decision from there. ” Although the Eagles are 3–0 in Williams’ absence, his presence will certainly be needed in the ESPN Events Invitational this Thursday and Friday. As for the NJIT Highlanders, the Eagles handled their fast-paced offense relatively well.

Mario Tatum Jr. led the way with 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting, while David Bolden added 11 more. The rest of the Highlanders’ lineup were all held to under 10 points on the night with Rocco Awad finishing one away with nine. The Eagles out-rebounded NJIT 39 to 23 as they dominated the glass from the first whistle. NJIT also allowed 10 offensive rebounds, allowing BC to record 12 second-chance points.

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As Luke Murray wraps up the first part of the season 6–0, it remains to be seen how well BC’s game will translate to more talented opponents. Although currently sitting at 4–2 and 11th in the Big 12, UCF will pose the biggest challenge yet for BC, as they are certain to ramp up physicality and technical skill. Luke Ballard attends Boston College and has served as the Director of Journalism for WZBC Sports Radio since 2025.

He contributed to The Heights, Boston College’s independent student newspaper, from 2025 to 2026 and began writing for Breaking The Ice Boston in 2026. He is also the founder of The Green Line Gazette, an independent sports media company and Boston College sports podcast established in 2026. Through his reporting, commentary, and analysis, Ballard provides readers with informed perspectives on Boston College athletics, combining firsthand coverage with a passion for sports journalism.